Metallica has responded to Eddie Munson’s guitar solo scene in Volume II of “Stranger Things” Season 4 which rocked streaming services this weekend and shot the track to No. 1 on the iTunes rock chart.

In the 2.5-hour season finale, titled “The Piggyback,” Munson (Joseph Quinn) shreds an epic segment of the metal band’s “Master of Puppets,” to distract Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) in a four-phased plan to attack and kill the big bad of the Upside Down.

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level,” the band wrote in an Instagram post. “So we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it.”

Dedicated to cheerleader Chrissy Cunningham (Grace Van Dien), whose death kicked off Season 4 of Netflix’s blockbuster series, Munson finally breaks out his sleek black guitar to play the metal anthem atop his uncle’s trailer in the Upside Down, luring Vecna’s demobats away from his lair at the Creel home.

“We were all stoked to see the final result – and when we did, we were totally blown away,” Metallica’s post continued. “It’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

After Eddie’s performance, he makes another heroic stand by further leading the bats away from his trailer. It’s a major moment for the character to embrace his bravery rather than run away.

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show,” Metallica added.

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Deal with God)” had its own moment earlier in Season 4, Volume I as Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) escapes Vecna’s clutches in an emotional sequence.

Bush similarly reacted positively to the use of her song.

“I thought, what a lovely way for the song to be used in such a positive way,” she said. “You know, as a kind of talisman almost for Max. And yeah, I think it’s very touching, actually.”

Season 4 of “Stranger Things” is now available to stream in full on Netflix.