ABC has set a new tribute special to Garry Marshall, the Hollywood legend behind some of film and television’s biggest projects, the network announced Wednesday.

“The Happy Days of Garry Mashall” is set to air on Tuesday, May 12, and will feature Marshall’s family and friends sharing some of their favorite memories of the late TV legend behind such series as “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley” and “Mork & Mindy.” Marshall died in 2016 after suffering a stroke and developing pneumonia.

Among the stars and former Marshall collaborators set to appear are “Pretty Woman’s” Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo and Julia Roberts; “Happy Days” stars Ron Howard, Don Most, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Henry Winkler; Cindy Williams, David Lander and Michael McKean of “Laverne & Shirley;” “Mork & Mindy’s” Pam Dawber; Barbara Hershey of “Beaches;” and Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway and Chris Pine of the “Princess Diaries” series.

Crew Neck Productions produced the special for ABC. John Scheinfeld is writer and director.

“Garry famously said, ‘I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.’ And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts and always left us feeling good,” said Scheinfeld. “Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now.”

Additional guests include Jimmy Kimmel, Abigail Breslin, Yvette Nicole Brown, Cary Elwes, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Ashton Kutcher, Rob Lowe and John Stamos, as well as Marshall’s wife, Barbara, and their children Scott, Kathleen and Lori.