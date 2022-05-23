NFL fans will soon get a look inside the regular season of one of football’s oldest franchises.

HBO Max has given the green light to another installment of “Hard Knocks In Season,” this time focused on the Arizona Cardinals. The documentary will follow the team’s upcoming season in the fall.

Viewers can expect weekly coverage as the Cardinals navigate the NFL season and battle to return to the post-season.

“Hard Knocks in Season” debuted last year when it followed the Indianapolis Colts’ 2021 regular season.

“Last season ‘Hard Knocks’ made an unprecedented leap, documenting an NFL regular season in real time for the first time ever with the Indianapolis Colts,” Keith Cossrow, NFL Films Vice President and Senior Coordinating Producer, said in a statement. “It was a vivid and illuminating look at the life of an NFL team. This season, we are eager to build on that success and go even further with one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. We can’t wait to get to work in Arizona, and we thank Michael Bidwill, Steve Keim, Coach Kingsbury and the entire Cardinals organization for this opportunity.”

In a joint statement, Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller, Co-Heads Of HBO Documentary & Family Programming, said: “We couldn’t be happier to continue to expand our tremendously successful partnership with the NFL and grow the ‘Hard Knocks’ experience for our viewers. We’re thrilled that the Cardinals will be joining the roster of teams that have graciously invited our audiences into their world.”

The “Hard Knocks” franchise originally launched in 2001 and has featured over a dozen teams from the Baltimore Ravens to the Oakland Raiders. A preseason edition of “Hard Knocks” will feature the Detroit Lions during training camp beginning on August 9.

“Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals” will be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max during the 2022 NFL season beginning in November.