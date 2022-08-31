HBO Max’s ‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series Renewed for Season 4

Kaley Cuoco’s Harley Quinn still has some chaos in her future. The animated series has been renewed for Season 4 at HBO Max.

“We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

The streamer announced the news on Wednesday, a few weeks ahead of the season three finale on Sept. 15. The renewal came as a celebration for fans, but admittedly a surprise for some, considering the recent slew of cancelations at the streamer, particularly on animated projects.

“Patrick Schumacker, Justin Halpern and their incredible team of artists and writers have created something so explosively funny and original and we are thrilled to continue this journey with them and the show’s legion of fans,” Billy Wee, Senior Vice President of Comedy & Animation at HBO Max said in a statement. “It has been amazing to watch the show grow and evolve this season and we could not ask for a more talented and dedicated team of collaborators.”

Three seasons in, “Harley Quinn” currently sits at a 100% fresh certification on Rotten Tomatoes, and has developed a passionate fanbase.

The series stars Kaley Cuoco in the title role, with Lake Bell lending her voice to Poison Ivy, Harley’s girlfriend. In season three of the show, the pair enjoyed a lengthy “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour” and returned to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. And apparently, they’re in it for the long haul. Schumacker and Halpern have promised that “Harley and Ivy will never break up in the series as long as we have a say.”

“Three seasons down and I can’t even begin to think about the new levels of chaos and trouble that Harley, Ivy and the gang can get into with a fourth season,” Peter Girardi, Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming for Warner Bros. Animation said in a statement. “But I’m grateful to our partners at HBO Max for continuing this insane ride with us so we can all find out.”