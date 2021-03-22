Fox News’ Harris Faulkner corrected herself after falsely stating on Monday that Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has resigned.

During an interview with former president Donald Trump on “The Faulkner Focus,” the anchor said, “This has just happened now and I want to doublecheck this with our producers. The DHS secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, has resigned, Mr. President.”

Trump responded by saying the news was “good” and “a big victory for our country.”

Faulkner jumped back in, “Hold on. Let me… let me stop. Let me stop. Let me listen to my team one more time. Forgive me. Forgive me, that has not happened. I apologize, listening to the team and you.”

Trump, who criticized Mayorkas in a Sunday statement, said, “Cross off that victory.”

On Sunday night, Trump issued a lengthy statement through his office that called Mayorkas’ appearances on Sunday news shows “a national disgrace.” The former president harshly condemned what he called the secretary’s “limited abilities” and called on him to instate “Trump policies” on border control and immigration. Trump’s statement claimed, with no evidence, that “drugs are pouring into our country at record levels from the Southern Border, not to mention human and sex trafficking.”

Faulkner steered the conversation Monday to Trump's statement.