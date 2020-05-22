Fox News’ Harris Faulkner: Biden’s Comments on Black Voters Are ‘Just Hurtful’ (Video)

“I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not black enough unless you think a certain way, you vote a certain way…”

| May 22, 2020 @ 11:25 AM

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner reacted Friday to Joe Biden’s comments that a voter unable to choose between him and President Donald Trump in the presidential election “ain’t black,” calling them “just hurtful.”

“I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not black enough unless you think a certain way, you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things,” she said on “Outnumbered,” going on to call his comments on “The Breakfast Club” not only “short sighted,” but “a blind spot.”

“You don’t have to be any particular race to know someone put you down because you’re different,” she added.

Also Read: Joe Biden to Charlamagne Tha God: 'You Ain't Black' If You Pick Trump Over Me (Video)

After further panel discussion of the former vice president’s remarks, Faulkner addressed co-host Marie Harf, who said she hadn’t interpreted Biden’s comments as racist.

“You know, Marie, you said this isn’t racist. I don’t like to call people names and I’ll take you at your word that you don’t see it this way,” she said. “Can you see, though, that’s it’s hurtful when you tell people that just because we are not all exactly lock-in-step the same — and I don’t talk about how I vote or what I’m teaching my children or any of that in terms of politics; I mean as a human being — [that] if you don’t see things the way Joe Biden does, ‘you ain’t black’? It doesn’t need a label. It’s just hurtful.”

Harf, a former spokesperson for the State Department under President Barack Obama, responded, “Of course, Harris, and I think it was inappropriate and I think the vice president should come out and apologize for the words he used, I do.”

Also Read: Joe Biden Makes a Show of Removing Mask for Interview With Colbert

During his “Breakfast Club” interview Friday morning, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee told host Charlamagne Tha God, “I’ll tell you what: If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

By late Friday morning, the moment was trending on Twitter under hashtag #YouAintBlack. Charlamagne’s name was also trending, as was The Breakfast Club, while listeners weighed in. Senator Tim Scott, a black Republican, tweeted he wasn’t surprised to see a Democrat “take the black community for granted.”

Katrina Pierson, a senior advisor for Trump’s re-election campaign, released a statement as well, which Faulkner read on-air.

It said, in part, “White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice.  It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave.”

