TheWrap looks back at 10 actors who played a version of Harrison Ford's signature characters over the years, from Indiana Jones to Han Solo.
Paramount
River Phoenix ("Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade")The late actor played a younger version of Indiana Jones in the opening sequence of 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."
ABC
Sean Patrick Flanery ("The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles")Flanery starred as the young Indiana Jones in the TV series that ran from 1992 to 1993, as well as several TV movies such as "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies" (1994).
ABC
Corey Carrier ("The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles")Carrier played an even younger Indiana Jones in the "Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," playing the 8-to 10-year-old version of the adventurer. He also played Indy in "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Travels with Father" (1996).
ABC
George Hall ("The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles")And Hall played Old Indy in the "Chronicles."
Paramount
Ben Affleck ("Jack Ryan" series)Harrison Ford starred as Jack Ryan in 1992's "Patriot Games" and 1994's "Clear and Present Danger," and Affleck portrayed the younger character in 2002's "The Sum of All Fears."
Paramount
Chris Pine ("Jack Ryan" series)Like Affleck, Pine played the younger Jack Ryan in 2014's "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit." He became the fourth actor to play the role, after Alec Baldwin, Ford and Affleck.
Getty Images
John Krasinski ("Jack Ryan" TV series)Last month, it was announced that Krasinski would play Jack Ryan in an Amazon series produced by Michael Bay.
Lionsgate
Anthony Ingruber ("Age of Adaline")Ingruber, who is the spitting image of Ford to begin with, played young William Jones in Blake Lively's "Age of Adaline."
CBS
Tim Daly ("The Fugitive" TV Series)Harrison Ford played Dr. Richard Kimble in 1993's "The Fugitive," and Tim Daly took over the role in 2000's TV series of the same name.
Disney
Alden Ehrenreich ("Solo: A Star Wars Story")
Ehrenreich infamously played Han Solo in the 2018 prequel, a critical box office disappointment that explored the young mercenary's origin story and meeting with his Wookiie co-pilot Chewbacca.