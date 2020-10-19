Harrison Ford and Ed Helms will star in the STXfilms comedy “The Miserable Adventures of Burt Squire Aboard the Horn High Yo” about two men shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean.
“Burt Squire” is inspired by a true story and follows a family man who takes a dream sailing vacation while in the midst of a midlife crisis, only to wind up shipwrecked in the Atlantic with a charming, but unhinged sea captain.
Ben Bolea wrote the screenplay, and LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon will produce alongside Kim Zubick. LD’s Michael Glassman will executive produce.
“Burt Squire” will be overseen by STXfilms’ Drew Simon and Spencer Ela.
“We love this story and and are looking forward to working with Mickey and the team at LD and this incredible cast. There’s no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character as an unhinged sea captain. Instead of a road-trip comedy, we can’t wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.
Ford most recently returned to the “Star Wars” franchise and starred in “The Call of the Wild” and “Blade Runner 2049.” He’s next set to star in Annapurna Television’s “The Staircase” and in his return as Indiana Jones.
Helms was last seen in Netflix’s “Coffee and Kareem” and the comedy “Tag.” His company Pacific Electric Picture Co. has a first look deal at Universal Television and is producing the scripted comedy “Rutherford Falls” alongside Mike Schur and Sierra Ornelas for Peacock, in which Helms also stars.
Helms is represented by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham. Ford is represented by UTA.
10 Actors Who Have Replaced Harrison Ford in Blockbuster Roles (Photos)
TheWrap looks back at 10 actors who played a version of Harrison Ford's signature characters over the years, from Indiana Jones to Han Solo.
River Phoenix ("Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade") The late actor played a younger version of Indiana Jones in the opening sequence of 1989's "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade."
Paramount
Sean Patrick Flanery ("The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles") Flanery starred as the young Indiana Jones in the TV series that ran from 1992 to 1993, as well as several TV movies such as "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Hollywood Follies" (1994).
ABC
Corey Carrier ("The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles") Carrier played an even younger Indiana Jones in the "Young Indiana Jones Chronicles," playing the 8-to 10-year-old version of the adventurer. He also played Indy in "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones: Travels with Father" (1996).
ABC
George Hall ("The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles") And Hall played Old Indy in the "Chronicles."
ABC
Ben Affleck ("Jack Ryan" series) Harrison Ford starred as Jack Ryan in 1992's "Patriot Games" and 1994's "Clear and Present Danger," and Affleck portrayed the younger character in 2002's "The Sum of All Fears."
Paramount
Chris Pine ("Jack Ryan" series) Like Affleck, Pine played the younger Jack Ryan in 2014's "Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit." He became the fourth actor to play the role, after Alec Baldwin, Ford and Affleck.
Paramount
John Krasinski ("Jack Ryan" TV series) Last month, it was announced that Krasinski would play Jack Ryan in an Amazon series produced by Michael Bay.
Getty Images
Anthony Ingruber ("Age of Adaline") Ingruber, who is the spitting image of Ford to begin with, played young William Jones in Blake Lively's "Age of Adaline."
Lionsgate
Tim Daly ("The Fugitive" TV Series) Harrison Ford played Dr. Richard Kimble in 1993's "The Fugitive," and Tim Daly took over the role in 2000's TV series of the same name.
CBS
Alden Ehrenreich ("Solo: A Star Wars Story")
Ehrenreich infamously played Han Solo in the 2018 prequel, a critical box office disappointment that explored the young mercenary's origin story and meeting with his Wookiie co-pilot Chewbacca.
Disney
1 of 11
Ford isn’t the only actor who’s played iconic characters like Indiana Jones, Jack Ryan and Han Solo
TheWrap looks back at 10 actors who played a version of Harrison Ford's signature characters over the years, from Indiana Jones to Han Solo.