Harrison Ford is remembering his onscreen father Sean Connery from “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” after the James Bond actor died on Saturday at age 90.

“He was my father…not in life…but in ‘Indy 3,'” Ford said in a statement to TheWrap. “You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the side car of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm. God, we had fun — if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Connery joined Ford as Henry Jones Sr. in the Indiana Jones franchise in 1989’s third Indy film. And George Lucas, who created the franchise, also previously issued his own tribute to Connery.

“Sir Sean Connery, through his talent and drive, left an indelible mark in cinematic history. His audiences spanned generations, each with favorite roles he played. He will always hold a special place in my heart as Indy’s dad,” Lucas said in a statement. “With an air of intelligent authority and sly sense of comedic mischief, only someone like Sean Connery could render Indiana Jones immediately into boyish regret or relief through a stern fatherly chiding or rejoiceful hug. I’m thankful for having had the good fortune to have known and worked with him. My thoughts are with his family.”

Connery, who passed away in his home in the Bahamas on Saturday at age 90, played James Bond across seven films, and he won an Oscar for his work in “The Untouchables” in 1987. His final film role came in “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” in 2003.