Harrison Ford Condemns Trump’s Assault on Climate Policies: ‘Scares the S–t Out of Me’

Harrison Ford slammed President Donald Trump’s assault on climate policies in his second term.

In an interview with The Guardian, published Friday, the “Star Wars” and “Indiana Jones” star condemned the work Trump had done stripping away measures meant to combat the climate crisis.

“Trump doesn’t have any policies, he has whims,” Ford said. “It scares the s–t out of me. The ignorance, the hubris, the lies, the perfidy. He knows better, but he’s an instrument of the status quo and he’s making money, hand over fist, while the world goes to hell in a handbasket. It’s unbelievable. I don’t know of a greater criminal in history.”

A large part of Trump’s election campaign had him announcing “drill baby drill” at his rallies and in his debates. He also pulled the United States back out of the the Paris Climate Agreement, urged other countries to lessen their climate policies and buy American oil and gas, fired scientists and ended numerous clean energy projects.

In a speech to the United Nations in September, Trump called climate change “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

“If you don’t get away from this green scam, your country is going to fail,” he added. “You need strong borders and traditional energy sources if you are going to be great again.”

Ford last spoke out against the president when he endorsed Kamala Harris before the 2024 election. In his endorsement, he urged voters to listen to the many people who used to work with Trump who were saying not to put him in office for a second term.

“Look, I’ve been voting for 64 years,” Ford began. “Never really wanted to talk about it very much, but when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, ‘For God’s sake, don’t do this again,’ you have to pay attention. They’re telling us something important. These aren’t soft people.”