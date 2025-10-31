Trump to Sit Down for ‘60 Minutes’ Interview a Year After Suing CBS News | Report

President Donald Trump will sit down with CBS News’ “60 Minutes” for his first interview with the program since he sued the network last year over an interview the show did with Kamala Harris, according to Semafor.

The interview will be conducted on Friday afternoon by correspondent Norah O’Donnell, who flew to Florida to sit down with Trump, according to the outlet.

CBS News did not respond to an immediate request for comment. The White House did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

It is unclear when the interview will air. The conversation comes more than a year after Trump sued CBS and Paramount, its parent company, for $20 billion over a pre-election interview with Harris that he alleged was misleadingly edited to her advantage. Trump opted not to participate in an interview last year with “60 Minutes,” which traditionally features both general election candidates.

CBS disputed Trump’s claim, but Paramount ultimately decided to settle the lawsuit for $16 million as it sought federal approval to complete its merger with David Ellison’s Skydance. The merger closed in August.

The sit-down also comes at an inflection point for CBS and CBS News, which have both taken steps widely perceived to be accommodating to a Republican-led government. CBS canceled the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in July shortly after settling wtih Trump, though the network claimed it was solely due to financial challenges.

CBS News later hired Kenneth Weinstein, a former leader of the conservative think tank the Hudson Institute, to be its inaugural ombudsman, and it named opinion journalist Bari Weiss its editor in chief after Paramount purchased the Free Press, an opinion and commentary website favored by those on the right.

Trump’s last interview with the program was in 2020, which he abruptly ended with correspondent Lesley Stahl after she pressed him on his divisive social media presence. He then proceeded to attack her on social media.

More to come…