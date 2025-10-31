Trump’s Ornate Lincoln Bathroom Remodel Mocked as ‘Tone Deaf’ and Worse: ‘Perfect Place to Store Classified Documents’

Donald Trump’s ornate Lincoln bathroom remodel was mocked online Friday as “tone deaf” and worse, with one social media critic joking that it’s the “perfect place” for the president to stash his classified documents.

“The tone deafness is beyond parody,” journalist Aaron Rupar wrote on Bluesky Friday. Rupar previously also uploaded a screen recording of Trump’s own Truth Social posts showing off the marbled bathroom.

The presidential ribbing was also all over X on Friday, with one user chiming in with more jabs, stating that the bathroom “looks like the perfect place to store classified documents,” nodding to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal after his first term.

Others slammed Trump, saying the bathroom renovation shows just how disinterested he is in honoring America’s history.

“This really illustrates Trump’s lack of interest in both history and character, and his commitment to the enshittification of everything,” a Bluesky user named Jason Karsh said. “This looks like what people imagine a ‘rich’ hotel bathroom is, while simultaneously echoing one of those bath fitter things on TV they do in an afternoon.”

Trump celebrated his latest White House makeover on Friday via Truth Social, where he posted extensively about the Lincoln bathroom facelift with photos and text. He said he ridded the room of its “totally inappropriate” art deco style.

“I renovated the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House,” Trump said.

“It was renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era,” Trump continued.

In his post he shared two images of the bathroom: one before the renovation, and one after the update was complete.

“I did it in black and white polished Statuary marble,” Trump added. “This was very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”

Trump shared earlier this month that he planned on reworking the look of the bathroom.

“The bathroom was done by the Truman family a long time ago and done in green tile, and it’s done as — in a style that was not exactly Abe Lincoln,” Trump said at the time. “It’s a style that is not good … It is actually art deco and art deco doesn’t go with 1850 and Civil War.”

He continued: “So, I ripped it apart, and we built a bathroom that’s absolutely gorgeous and totally keeping in that time because the Lincoln bedroom is so incredible for those of you who have seen it.”

The bathroom’s new look came amid wider backlash Trump is facing after demolishing the White House’s East Wing, which he plans to turn into a 90,000-square-foot, $300 million ballroom. Per ABC News, only 28% of Americans support the renovation.

Check out some of other reactions to the Lincoln bathroom remodel below.

For those of you that are about to lose your food stamps & SNAP trump wants you to know he has renovated the Lincoln bathroom. It’s completely redone in gold & marble. As maga says he’s one of us. This is real & just posted on truth social. I would say unbelievable, but you know. pic.twitter.com/dKK6QA4Hk7 — Disappointed Donna (@dddonnnaaa) October 31, 2025

Trump was not elected to renovate things and spend tax dollars like a Renaissance Prince.

Oval Office gilded grotesqueries…

The bribery plane…

The ballroom no one needs…

The Lincoln bathroom ice cold marble…

The Kennedy Center that can’t even sell tickets…#TrumpisaDisgrace pic.twitter.com/Fao9bky34h — President Roslin (@RoslinResists) October 31, 2025

Marble. Everybody!



While the government is shut down as directed by Trump, Trump wants you to see the magnificent marble slabs that Lincoln obviously wanted in his bathroom.



Trump:

No food? Look at the marble!



No insurance? Look at that marble.



Feel better now? pic.twitter.com/sPRVrtDs4c — Just Me (@myweiredworld) October 31, 2025

42 million Americans can’t afford food but take a look at Trump’s makeover of the Lincoln bathroom! 🙄



This takes tone deaf to the next level. pic.twitter.com/52F4HNizjn — 𝓛𝓪𝓾𝓻𝓮𝓷 𝓨 (@ThisIsLaurenY) October 31, 2025

Trump redecorating the Lincoln bathroom is like Pee Wee Herman cooking for Gordon Ramsay — Blue Fairylicious Girl🧚 (@bluesnowflake.bsky.social) 2025-10-31T18:22:40.110Z

So Trump has posted about 20 photos of the refurbished Lincoln Bathroom, which should satisfy the needs of the unemployed and hungry. In addition to looking pretty crummy, I have some questions about this toilet, which will have a great view of the new ballroom and vice versa. — Philip Bump (@pbump.com) 2025-10-31T17:50:10.691Z