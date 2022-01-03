Merlin’s beard, this is quite the mix-up!

Producers of HBO Max’s “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” have thanked fans of the wizarding franchise who brought to their attention a photo mistake in the reunion special.

A few minutes into the show, as Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the franchise, recalls the impact of the release of the J.K. Rowling books on her own family at the age of 8, a photo of a young Emma flashes on screen. Only, as fans on social media noted, the photo wasn’t of a young Emma Watson. Instead, the pic was of a baby-faced Emma Roberts of “Scream Queens.”

“GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON,” Twitter user @vee_delmonico99 wrote, sharing screenshots of the photo error.

Eagle-eyed fans even found the photo that was used of Roberts, not Watson, on Roberts’ Instagram — a pic she posted a few years ago!

As a result, producers acknowledged the error and promised to work their magic on it, fixing it by Monday morning. They appeared to have used a shot of a young Watson from the film’s set.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now,” a statement to TheWrap read.