Hundreds of People Show Up for Harry Styles Lookalike Contest in London Despite Glaring Problem: ‘Harry Styles From Temu’

Hundreds of people showed up to a Harry Styles lookalike contest in London’s Soho Square Saturday to enjoy the spectacle — but many attendees were left bereft after it became clear there was one major problem: none of the contestants really looked that much like Styles in the first place.

As @hiloyonce wrote on Twitter, formerly X, “none of them even look like him like girl that’s all harry styles from temu” in reference to the online store that sells steeply discounted (and often disappointing copies of) products.

The contest was organized by journalist Katrina Mirpuri, who announced the event on social media on Tuesday.

The event’s judges panel included Ryan Lanji of “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” and “The Book of Harry” author Bonnie McLaren. Several prizes were offered, including £50 and hair products.

Despite audience enthusiasm, many on social media were not impressed with the so-called lookalikes. “This is so embarrassing for them who lied to them,” @flickrofheaven wrote on X as @94hischier replied, “who’s the blonde f–k?? HOW IS THAT HARRY STYLES.”

Has any of them ever seen a photo of harry styles? https://t.co/JZ5bjtYsyz — Cath 🌻✨ (@Sweet_xiii) November 9, 2024

Another person asked if any of the contestants had seen a photo of Styles after Pop Base shared a video of the winners, and @iMi_24000 commented, “I could also be Harry Styles, who knows.”

X user @anjanakandhan summed it up succinctly when she wrote, “if this harry lookalike contest has told me anything, it’s that y’all need to stop telling random white men that they look like harry styles.”

Unfortunately for fans, Styles didn’t crash the event à la Timothée Chalamet in New York, but attendees still had fun. Mirpuri cautioned the crowd against any behavior that could attract authorities and said, “We have zero tolerance for nastiness. My mum is here and she’ll tell you off if you start being nasty.”