Timothée Chalamet Crashes Timothée Chalamet Lookalike Contest in NYC | Video

Lower Manhattan was buzzing on Sunday as hundreds of people dressed as actor Timothée Chalamet descended upon the Washington Arch to participate in a lookalike contest. But few expected Chalamet himself would show up, which the “Dune” actor did as photos of the event started to spread across social media.

Video from the day show fans launched into a frenzy after Chalamet showed up and embraced two of the lookalikes.

pleeeaaaase he’s so funny pic.twitter.com/GtnAQm73Er — iana murray (@ianamurray) October 27, 2024

The contest winner was awarded $50, and thrilled fans shared photos from the event on social media.

LMAOO TIMOTHEE CHALAMET ACTUALLY SHOWED UP TO THE TIMOTHEE CHALAMET LOOKALIKE CONTEST IN WASHINGTON SQUARE PARK pic.twitter.com/yDt7tl6T2p — industry s3 awards campaign manager 🍉 (@itweetabttv) October 27, 2024

Guys the timothee chalamet contest was real i’m crying…. someone won a trophy pic.twitter.com/m9Mzq0IMgq — Michael (@Mikemccarthaaay) October 27, 2024

GUYS I JUST MET TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AT THE LOOKALIKE COMPETITION pic.twitter.com/3MHMrorqNo — fizzle mcschnizzle (dr. taylor’s version) (@fizzysodatoes) October 27, 2024

not now sweetie, timothée chalamet just showed up to the timothée chalamet lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/RBGO5NE5We — ⎈ julia ⚓︎ not dylan's sister (@ca11mebiles) October 27, 2024

ok but why is there so many ppl who look like timothée chalamet pic.twitter.com/nOAazxeCXd — kristen (not crystal) yellowjackets shish-kabob 🍡 (@lordesbbqribs) October 27, 2024

It also appeared that at least one lookalike was arrested at the event, which was shut down by police after it was declared an unlawful gathering. FM104 reported at least 900 people RSVPed for the event.

The New York Post reported that “dozens” of attendees and participants moved the event to Mercer Park, “where more than a half-dozen remaining Chalamet-wannabes launched into speed-dating rounds with female admirers.”

Chalamet is currently in New York filming “Marty Supreme.” The Josh Safdie-directed movie also stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The Creator and is about the life of table tennis champion Marty Reisman.

“Marty Supreme” is Safdie’s first movie since 2019’s “Uncut Gems” and was announced in July.

Chalamet’s next release is the Bob Dylan biopic “A Complete Unknown” from “Walk the Line” filmmaker James Mangold. The actor does his own singing in the movie and plays guitar, piano and harmonica. The film opens in theaters Dec. 25.