Timothée Chalamet in Talks to Star in, Produce Josh Safdie Ping-Pong Film ‘Marty Supreme’

Timothée Chalamet is in final talks to star in and produce A24’s “Marty Supreme,” a film that will be directed and cowritten by Josh Safdie.

The project was announced Monday on A24’s social media channels with a teaser image of the film’s title printed on a ping-pong ball.

Previous reports said that the film would be based on the life of table tennis champion Marty Reisman, but sources at the studio say the film is actually not a biopic but rather a fictionalized original work cowritten by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, both of whom will also produce with Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

“Marty Supreme” will mark Safdie’s first feature project since his 2019 film “Uncut Gems,” which he wrote and directed with his brother Benny. The brothers announced earlier this year that they would no longer collaborate on films in order to pursue separate projects.

Chalamet is coming off of two smash hit films with Warner Bros.: Paul King’s “Wonka” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two,” which combined to gross $1.34 billion at the global box office. He is next set to play Bob Dylan in James Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown,” which recently completed filming and will be released by Searchlight Pictures.

The actor is represented by Brian Swardstrom and UTA. Safdie is represented by WME, Jamie Feldman and Lichter Grossman. The talks were first reported by Variety.