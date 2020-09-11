Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles has landed his next acting gig after 2017’s “Dunkirk.”

The former One Direction boy band member has been tapped to replace Shia Labeouf in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming film for New Line “Don’t Worry Darling,” according to an individual familiar with the project. LaBeouf was forced to exit the project because of a scheduling conflict.

Styles earned praise for his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Academy Award-winning film “Dunkirk” which followed British soldiers during the evacuation of Dunkirk during World War II.

Styles joins a cast for “Don’t Worry Darling” that features Chris Pine, Wilde and one of Hollywood’s brightest young actresses in Florence Pugh. Back in May there were reports that Dakota Johnson was also in talks to join the cast.

The high profile project, which is carefully eyeing a fall production start, has been described as a psychological thriller set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert.

Wilde has become one of the most in-demand filmmakers in Hollywood since her directorial debut with “Booksmart” last year. The film won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature and was one of the best reviewed and most talked about films of the year. Her “Booksmart” collaborator Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay for “Don’t Worry Darling.”

Last month Wilde was tapped to develop and direct an untitled female-centered Marvel film at Sony Pictures.

