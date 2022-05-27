Harry Styles has announced that he will partner with Everytown on his upcoming North American tour to promote an end to gun violence.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” the singer wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforst, and sharing their suggested action items,” he continued.

The statement was accompanied by Everytown’s website, text campaign and other information, including the statistic that “Firearms are the #1 leading cause of death for American children and teens.”

Styles’ third album “Harry’s House” launched on May 20, and tickets very recently went on sale for the North American branch of his 2022 Love on Tour. The international tour is set to begin June 11 in Glasgow, U.K.

Styles statement joins many others from celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who used Tuesday’s pregame press conference to make an impassioned speech calling for universal background checks and condemning lawmakers’ inaction.

Other sports institutions like the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays have joined in the conversation as well. TV shows like “Stranger Things” have also added warnings in the attempt to be more sensitive to the tragedies of the past few weeks.

Other musicians such as Don McLean, Lee Greenwood, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart have withdrawn from the NRA’s Memorial Day Concert this weekend in the wake of the shootings.