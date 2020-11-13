Harry Styles became the first man to ever land a solo cover on U.S. Vogue Friday, immediately earning him widespread praise for his stylistic choices, which do away with gendered clothing norms.
On the cover, photographed by Tyler Mitchell, the singer — formerly one-fifth of One Direction, currently 3/100ths of Billboard’s weekly song-ranking chart — wears a Gucci dress and jacket.
In accompanying shots for the Vogue feature, he appears both alone and with sister Gemma Styles, who tweeted her congratulations for his history-making cover, which came after 128 years of the fashion bible’s publication.
She wasn’t the only one posting about the pics Friday, either. He got plenty of praise from the accounts set up to track and promote his every move, but some of celebration came from outside the Directioner fandom. Styles and Vogue began trending on Twitter as observers noted he is “redefining what it means to be a ‘man.'”
He spoke to that assessment in his interview: “Now I’ll put on something that feels really flamboyant, and I don’t feel crazy wearing it. I think if you get something that you feel amazing in, it’s like a superhero outfit. Clothes are there to have fun with and experiment with and play with. What’s really exciting is that all of these lines are just kind of crumbling away. When you take away ‘There’s clothes for men and there’s clothes for women,’ once you remove any barriers, obviously you open up the arena in which you can play.”
10 Times a Guy Has Landed a Vogue Magazine Cover, From Richard Gere to Harry Styles (Photos)
Richard Gere
In November 1992, actor Richard Gere became the first man to appear on the cover of the American fashion bible -- posing beside his supermodel wife at the time, Cindy Crawford.
Vogue
George Clooney
It took another eight years for a guy to break through. This time it was George Clooney, who appeared with supermodel Gisele Bündchen in June 2000.
Vogue
LeBron James
The NBA superstar also appeared with Gisele Bündchen on an April 2008 cover that generated a lot of criticism that James' pose and expression evoked Beauty and the Beast stereotypes.
Vogue
Ryan Lochte
The U.S. swimmer sandwiched himself between fellow Olympians Hope Solo and Serena Williams for a June 2012 cover ahead of the Summer Games in London -- for what would become the magazine's worst-selling cover of that year.
Vogue
Kanye West
Editor Anna Wintour faced pushback for her March 2014 cover choice of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian -- whom the magazine dubbed "#worldsmosttalkedaboutcouple."
Vogue
Ben Stiller
The actor-director teamed with his "Zoolander 2" co-star Penélope Cruz to promote the comedy (which was a box office dud) -- complete with a classic "Blue Steel" pose.
Vogue
Ashton Eaton
Ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton posed beside model Gigi Hadid for the August 2016 issue
Vogue
Zayn Malik
One year later, Gigi Hadid returned for the August 2016 cover -- this time posing with boyfriend Zayn Malik, the former One Direction singer whom she met shooting the video for his 2016 solo single "Pillowtalk."
Vogue
Justin Bieber
The pop singer posed with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, on the March 2019 cover.
Vogue
Harry Styles
In December 2020, the former boy-band singer became the first man to grace the cover of Vogue solo.
Vogue
