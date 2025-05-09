Weinstein’s Lawyer Says Ex-Model Accuser Used Hollywood Producer to Further Career, Is Using Trial to Stay in Country

On her second day of testimony in the New York rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, accuser Kaja Sokola denied the defense’s allegation that the two sexual assaults she has testified to were actually consensual and that she used the movie mogul to “become a movie star.”

“You believed that if you had consensual sex with Mr. Weinstein, you’d get your foot in the door and become a movie star,” defense lawyer Mike Cibella said, according to the Associated Press.

The Polish born former model, who has stated that Weinstein assaulted her when she was 16 and then again when she was nearly 20, firmly responded, “No, that’s not what happened. I never had a consensual relation with Mr. Weinstein.”

The attorney mentioned that Sokola’s testimony differed from what she told a grand jury last year, including the month of the alleged 2002 assault. He also intimated that her participation in the criminal case could merely be a way for her to continue to stay in the U.S.

Sokola, who is now a psychotherapist, previously sued Weinstein over the alleged 2002 incident when she was 16: She received approximately $3.5 million in compensation.

She testified on Thursday that she’d had a tougher time dealing with the alleged second assault in 2006, which is why she had not previously mentioned it.

She said that Weinstein had promised he would help launch her acting career, but instead “broke my dreams, and he broke my self-esteem.”

Cibella argued that that assault never happened and that she was merely trying to get enough money to leave her estranged husband. Sokola also denied his suggestion, saying that she earned more than husband.

Sokola is expected to take the stand again next week.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault. He has denied all allegations.