Weinstein’s Lawyer Says Ex-Model Accuser Used Hollywood Producer to Further Career, Is Using Trial to Stay in Country

Kaja Sokola testified to defense attorney Mike Cibella Friday that she never had a consensual relationship with the incarcerated accused rapist

Kaja Sokala
Harvey Weinstein accuser Kaja Sokala testifies in New York Trial. (CREDIT: Steven Hirsch/Getty Images)

On her second day of testimony in the New York rape trial of Harvey Weinstein, accuser Kaja Sokola denied the defense’s allegation that the two sexual assaults she has testified to were actually consensual and that she used the movie mogul to “become a movie star.”

“You believed that if you had consensual sex with Mr. Weinstein, you’d get your foot in the door and become a movie star,” defense lawyer Mike Cibella said, according to the Associated Press.

The Polish born former model, who has stated that Weinstein assaulted her when she was 16 and then again when she was nearly 20, firmly responded, “No, that’s not what happened. I never had a consensual relation with Mr. Weinstein.”

Harvey Weinstein appears in State Supreme Court on April 29, 2025 in New York City. (Credit: Jefferson Siegel-Pool/Getty Images)
The attorney mentioned that Sokola’s testimony differed from what she told a grand jury last year, including the month of the alleged 2002 assault. He also intimated that her participation in the criminal case could merely be a way for her to continue to stay in the U.S.

Sokola, who is now a psychotherapist, previously sued Weinstein over the alleged 2002 incident when she was 16: She received approximately $3.5 million in compensation.

Harvey Weinstein
She testified on Thursday that she’d had a tougher time dealing with the alleged second assault in 2006, which is why she had not previously mentioned it.

She said that Weinstein had promised he would help launch her acting career, but instead “broke my dreams, and he broke my self-esteem.”

Cibella argued that that assault never happened and that she was merely trying to get enough money to leave her estranged husband. Sokola also denied his suggestion, saying that she earned more than husband.

Sokola is expected to take the stand again next week.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault. He has denied all allegations.

Harvey Weinstein (Credit: Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images)
Sharon Knolle

