Judge Rules Ailing Harvey Weinstein Can Stay in Hospital for Rest of Rape Trial

An ailing Harvey Weinstein got a legal victory Thursday when he was approved to transfer out of Rikers Island and into the prison ward at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital to receive necessary medical treatment.

Judge Paul Goetz approved the defamed studio executive’s request late Thursday and ruled that Weinstein can stay in the hospital for the remainder of his rape retrial.

Judge Curtis Farber will preside over Weinstein’s retrial, which kicked off with jury selection this week. That process will pick up again Monday after nine jurors were successfully selected; 12 are needed in all with six additional alternates.

Weinstein’s legal team urgently appealed for his Bellevue transfer on the second day of jury selection, arguing that conditions in the notorious city jail are worsening Weinstein’s growing list of dire health issues. Weinstein attorney Imran Ansari’s Tuesday night filing added a tongue infection and 20-pound weight gain to the serious failings her client is dealing with, including chronic myeloid leukemia, heart issues, diabetes, sleep apnea, sciatica and walking ability limitations.

For months, Weinstein’s attorneys have been reporting these issues to the judge as new problems have prompted several short- and longer-term visits to Bellevue, including heart surgery.

Opening statements are expected to begin next week following jury selection. Weinstein is being retried on criminal sexual and rape charges that were overturned by New York’s highest court last year over improper evidence and rulings. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty.