Harvey Weinstein Accuser’s Roommate Testifies She Was Told About 2006 Sexual Assault, Says Miriam Haley ‘Looked Shaken’

A former roommate of Miriam Haley – one of the Harvey Weinstein’s many accusers – recalled being told about her friend’s 2006 sexual assault by the former producer and Hollywood mogul.

Elizabeth Entin took the stand Thursday during Weinstein’s retrial in New York City. She explained that Haley opened up to her in the summer of 2006 about the alleged sexual assault resulting in Weinstein forcibly performing oral sex on the then TV production assistant.

“She looked shaken,” Entin said, remembering the day Haley told her. “He had forcibly put his mouth on her vagina without her consent.”

She added: “I said, ‘Miriam, that sounds like rape. I think you should call a lawyer.’”

During the cross-examination by Weinstein’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean, she brought up the two books Entin published after testifying during the ex-producer’s 2020 trial. Bonjean also pointed to the witness’s press appearances – including when she mentioned how excited she was to meet Gloria Allred who was representing Haley.

“He raped my friend, and I am not happy about that,” Entin said.

Bonjean reportedly kept up the pressure asking why Entin suggested her former roommate get a lawyer rather than report Weinstein to the authorities.

“Rape has a different stigma in our society — and a different history,” she said.

Thursday marked the second day of Weinstein’s retrial and the third time the disgraced movie mogul has sat before a jury – this time with more women than men – who will decide his fate.

“The defendant wanted their bodies, and the more they resisted, the more forceful he got,” Assistant District Attorney Shannon Lucey said in her opening remarks Wednesday. The prosecutor quoted statements Weinstein is alleged to have said to his victims over the years, including “I couldn’t resist” and “I do not take no for an answer,” and told the jury members in attendance that Weinstein used his victims’ “dream opportunities as weapons.”

The retrial comes one year after the New York Court of Appeals overturned Weinstein’s 2020 conviction and 23-year prison sentence, citing improper testimony and rulings. The once-powerful Hollywood producer is now being retried on a criminal sex act charge stemming from a forcibly performed oral sex on Haley when she was a production assistant in 2006; and for a third-degree rape against Jessica Mann, an actress who alleges that Weinstein forced himself on her at a Manhattan hotel in 2013.

A previously unnamed third accuser in the rape retrial revealed her identity in court Wednesday, making her the youngest alleged victim of the disgraced movie producer – as she was a 16-year-old model at the time of the first of two alleged assaults.

Kaja Sokola was identified by Manhattan prosecutors, who said during opening statements that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in his Soho apartment in 2006. He held the Polish model down “while she cried and said ‘Please don’t do this,” Lucey said.