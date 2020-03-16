Harvey Weinstein Back in Rikers After 5-Day Hospital Stay

Weinstein, sentenced to 23 years in prison, is “fine for now,” his spokesperson told TheWrap

| March 16, 2020 @ 12:08 PM Last Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 12:49 PM
Harvey Weinstein trial

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been moved back to Rikers Island’s North Infirmary Command, according to the New York City Department of Correction’s inmate lookup database.

Weinstein, now a convicted rapist, was sentenced to 23 years in prison last Wednesday but was taken to the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital after experiencing chest pains.

Prior to his sentencing, Weinstein had also been treated at Bellevue in late February, after his conviction, for complaints of chest pains. He had received a heart procedure while in the hospital, his spokesperson told TheWrap at the time, and was later released and moved to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers.

Weinstein is expected to be transferred into the custody of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision “within 6 days,” Weinstein spokesperson Juda Engelmayer told TheWrap on Monday. As for the former mogul’s health, Engelmayer said that Weinstein is “fine for now.”

Under the normal protocol, Weinstein is expected to be taken to a reception/classification center after he is transferred to the DOCC’s custody. There, he must take a shower, receive a delousing treatment, and have a shave and a haircut. He will then receive state-issued clothing and personal care products. After being fingerprinted and getting his photograph taken, Weinstein will be allowed to receive a phone call — or have a call made on his behalf — from or to his family.

As do all inmates, Weinstein will then receive rule books, watch an orientation video, and receive a gender-specific pamphlet about preventing sexual abuse in prison, titled “The Prevention of Sexual Abuse in Prison: What Inmates Need to Know.” He will also watch videos about preventing sexual abuse suicide in prison and be screened for his physical and mental health, as well as assessed on his “risk of being sexually abused by other inmates or sexually abusive toward other inmates,” before being transferred to his assigned prison.

