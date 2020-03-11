Harvey Weinstein Diverted to Bellevue Hospital Again for Heart Problems

Harvey Weinstein was once again moved to Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday for heart problems after receiving his 23-year prison sentence in a Manhattan courtroom earlier that morning, according to WPIX in New York City.

“He was having chest pains and the Rikers staff decided for safety to send him back to Bellevue now,” a spokesperson for Weinstein said. “He will be evaluated and likely will stay overnight. We appreciate the care and concern of the Department of Corrections officers and staff.”

Weinstein’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Weinstein had previously been treated at Bellevue after his conviction in late February for complaints of chest pains. While in the hospital, he received a heart procedure, his spokesperson told TheWrap at the time, and was later released and moved to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers.

It’s not immediately clear how long he will stay at Bellevue before he is transferred to his designated prison facility, but his spokesperson said Weinstein will likely stay at the hospital overnight.

Under the normal protocol, Weinstein would have been taken to a reception/classification center following his sentencing. There, he is supposed to take a shower, receive a delousing treatment, and have a shave and a haircut. He is then supposed to receive state-issued clothing and personal care products, get fingerprinted and have his photograph taken before being allowed to receive a phone call — or have a call made on his behalf — from or to his family.

Weinstein is then supposed to receive rule books, watch an orientation video, and receive a gender-specific pamphlet about preventing sexual abuse in prison, titled “The Prevention of Sexual Abuse in Prison: What Inmates Need to Know.” He is also supposed to watch videos about preventing sexual abuse suicide in prison and be screened for his physical and mental health, as well as assessed on his “risk of being sexually abused by other inmates or sexually abusive toward other inmates,” before being transferred to his assigned prison.