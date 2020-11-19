Harvey Weinstein Doesn’t Have COVID But His Health Is Declining, Rep Says

Harvey Weinstein does not have COVID-19 “at this time” but his health has continued to decline due to a “plethora of underlying health issues,” his representatives told TheWrap on Thursday.

“We can report that Mr. Weinstein’s fever has dropped but is still being closely monitored. We can also report at this time that he does not have COVID-19. Mr. Weinstein continues to be very closely monitored due to [a] plethora of underlying health issues which are continuing to decline, get worse, and need treatment,” his publicist Juda Engelmayer and NYSDOCCS and NYS Department of Health representative Craig Rothfeld said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Weinstein’s representatives said Weinstein was being monitored at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York, where he is currently serving out a 23-year prison sentence, and had a fever, which is a possible COVID-19 symptom.

“It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis. We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs,” Engelmayer and Rothfield said at the time.

In March, Weinstein reportedly had COVID-19 but his representatives would not confirm or deny if Weinstein had tested positive.