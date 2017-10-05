Harvey Weinstein Takes Leave After Sexual Misconduct Bombshell; Turns Focus on NRA

“The way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain” he tells The New York Times

| October 5, 2017 @ 11:53 AM

Getty Images

Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein has apologized after a bombshell New York Times report that he engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct for decades and reached settlements with eight women. He said he would take a leave from work and devote himself now to battling the NRA.

“I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then,” he said in a statement provided to TheWrap. “I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone. I realized some time ago that needed to be a better person, and my interactions with the people I work with have changed.”

 He spent five paragraphs in the statement owning up to his need to improve as a person, then shifted the focus to others.

“I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party,” he said of the NRA leader.

Here is his complete statement:

I came of age in the ’60s and ’70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then.

I have since learned it’s not an excuse, in the office — or out of it. To anyone.

I realized some time ago that needed to be a better person, and my interactions with the people I work with have changed.

I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it.

Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go. That is my commitment. My journey now will be to learn about myself and conquer my demons. Over the last year, I’ve asked Lisa Bloom to tutor me, and she’s put together a team of people. I’ve brought on therapists, and I plan to take a leave of absence from my company and to deal with this issue head on. I so respect all women, and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words and that one day we will all be able to earn their trust and sit down together with Lisa to learn more. Jay Z wrote in 4:44 “I’m not the man I thought I was, and I better be that man for my children.” The same is true for me. I want a second chance in the community, but I know I’ve got work to do to earn it. I have goals that are now priorities. Trust me, this isn’t an overnight process. I’ve been trying to do this for 10 years, and this is a wake-up call. I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt, and I plan to do right by all of them. 
I am going to need a place to channel that anger, so I’ve decided that I’m going to give the NRA my full attention. I hope Wayne LaPierre will enjoy his retirement party. I’m going to do it at the same place I had my Bar Mitzvah. I’m making a movie about our President, perhaps we can make it a joint retirement party. One year ago, I began organizing a $5 million foundation to give scholarships to women directors at USC. While this might seem coincidental, it has been in the works for a year. It will be named after my mom, and I won’t disappoint her.
More to come…

Here's Where 14 Moguls Kicked Back This Summer, From Jay-Z to Harvey Weinstein (Photos)

  • Philippe Dauman Moguls on a Boat
  • Sheryl Sandberg Moguls on a Boat
  • Michael Lynton Moguls on a Boat
  • Oprah Winfrey Moguls on a Boat
  • Harvey Weinstein Georgina Chapman Moguls on a Boat
  • Irving Azoff Moguls on a Boat
  • ryan kavanaugh moguls on a boat
  • Brain Grazer David Geffen Moguls on a Boat
  • Ryan Seacrest Moguls on a Boat
1 of 12

Moguls on a Boat 2016: Enjoy a vicarious tour through Nice, the Italian Alps and the enclaves of Malibu in TheWrap’s annual executive getaway report

Moguls on a Boat 2016 is here.

A humid August fog rumbles through Los Angeles, but for Hollywood machers, media giants and other thought leaders who shape the entertainment industry, it's time to kick back.

Earnings are in and surf's up for everyone from studio heads (Harvey Weinstein), music touring blockbusters (Beyonce Knowles) to powerful COO's (Ciao, Sheryl Sandberg!)

View In Gallery