Harvey Weinstein Sick in Prison, Rep Cagey About COVID Status

Harvey Weinstein has a fever and is being “closely monitored” at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York, spokespersons for Weinstein told TheWrap on Tuesday.

“We can neither confirm nor deny that Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19,” Weinstein’s publicist Juda Englemeyer and NYSDOCCS and NYS Department of Health representative Craig Rothfeld said in a statement. “We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF for which the entire legal defense team is grateful.”

“It should come as no surprise that Mr. Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis. We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs,” the statement continued.

Earlier on Tuesday, TMZ reported that Weinstein is in isolation with a 101-degree fever and is awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

In March, Weinstein reportedly had COVID-19 but his representatives would not confirm or deny if Weinstein had tested positive. Weinstein is currently serving out a 23-year prison sentence after being found guilty in February of a first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape.

He also faces another sexual assault case in Los Angeles, where he is charged with four counts each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, two counts of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force. He could face an additional 140 years in prison if convicted.