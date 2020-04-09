Harvey Weinstein Taken Out of Medical Isolation, Relocated to Prison’s Medical Ward for Observation

Weinstein is being monitored for pre-existing health conditions, his spokesperson told TheWrap

| April 9, 2020 @ 5:05 PM
Harvey Weinstein trial

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been moved out of medical isolation and into the medical ward at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York, his spokesperson said on Thursday.

Weinstein tested positive for the coronavirus in late March and was being held in isolation at Wende, the head of the New York state corrections officers union told NBC News. His spokesperson, attorney and prison consultant have not confirmed or denied  “whether Mr. Weinstein has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus,” but the Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Weinstein recovered from a fever and a cough.

Weinstein, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and a forcible sexual act, has since been moved to the medical ward at Wende and is being monitored “for the medical conditions mentioned by [his attorney] Donna Rotunno on the day of conviction,” his spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, told TheWrap.

Also Read: LA District Attorney Requests Temporary Custody of Harvey Weinstein

At his conviction, Rotunno told the judge that Weinstein required “shots in his eyes” to avoid going blind; at his sentencing, the attorney also said Weinstein has a “history of heart disease” and “deadly” medical issues that need to be monitored.

Last month, the Los Angeles district attorney’s office requested temporary custody of Weinstein so that he can face different charges of rape and sexual assault. But given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it’s not immediately clear how the timeline of his case in L.A. will be altered.

A blow-by-blow look at how the indie mogul’s career and reputation unraveled

Harvey Weinstein was once the king of the indie film world. But the Oscar-winning producer's career and reputation have imploded since fall 2017, when scores of women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Here's a breakdown of what happened.

View In Gallery

