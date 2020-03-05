Harvey Weinstein is being moved Thursday to the North Infirmary Command, the medical facility at Rikers Island, following a 10-day stay at Bellevue Hospital, Weinstein’s spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

Following his conviction last Monday, where a Manhattan jury found him guilty of rape and a forcible sexual act, Weinstein was diverted from Rikers Island to the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital due to chest pains. The producer’s spokesperson confirmed that Weinstein had a heart procedure Wednesday while in the hospital and will now be sent to the North Infirmary at Rikers as he awaits his sentencing, which is scheduled for next Mar. 11.

A representative for the Department of Correction did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: How Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the Future of #MeToo Cases

Weinstein’s criminal trial, which heard testimonies from six women who accused him of sexual assault, began in early January and concluded at the end of February. Though he was convicted on two of the five counts against him, the jury acquitted him of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which held the possibility of a life sentence.

At his sentencing, Weinstein will face up to 29 years in prison. His team of attorneys is expected to file an appeal.