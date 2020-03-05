Harvey Weinstein to Be Moved to Rikers After 10-Day Stay at Bellevue Hospital

The convicted producer had a heart procedure while in the hospital

| March 5, 2020 @ 10:43 AM Last Updated: March 5, 2020 @ 11:04 AM
Harvey Weinstein

Scott Heins / Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein is being moved Thursday to the North Infirmary Command, the medical facility at Rikers Island, following a 10-day stay at Bellevue Hospital, Weinstein’s spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap.

Following his conviction last Monday, where a Manhattan jury found him guilty of rape and a forcible sexual act, Weinstein was diverted from Rikers Island to the prison ward of Bellevue Hospital due to chest pains. The producer’s spokesperson confirmed that Weinstein had a heart procedure Wednesday while in the hospital and will now be sent to the North Infirmary at Rikers as he awaits his sentencing, which is scheduled for next Mar. 11.

A representative for the Department of Correction did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Also Read: How Harvey Weinstein's Guilty Verdict Could Shape the Future of #MeToo Cases

Weinstein’s criminal trial, which heard testimonies from six women who accused him of sexual assault, began in early January and concluded at the end of February. Though he was convicted on two of the five counts against him, the jury acquitted him of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which held the possibility of a life sentence.

At his sentencing, Weinstein will face up to 29 years in prison. His team of attorneys is expected to file an appeal.

Harvey Weinstein Scandal: A Timeline of a Hollywood Mogul's Downfall (Photos)

  • Harvey Weinstein Hollywood
  • Ashley Judd Getty Images
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • harvey weinstein nda Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein Hollywood
  • angelina jolie gwyneth paltrow
  • harvey weinstein georgina chapman
  • BAFTA
  • Suicide Squad premiere Getty Images
  • Rose McGowan TCM Classic Film Festival
  • quentin tarantino Star Trek jj abrams
  • Harvey Weinstein Oscars Film Academy
  • Alyssa Milano on Breastfeeding
  • Kathleen Kennedy Delivers Emotional Speech During "Force Awakens" Premiere
  • Wind River
  • emmys 2017 how to stream online cbs
  • Paddington 2
  • Oscar wrapped
  • Jennifer Aniston Reese Witherspoon Oprah Winfrey Taylor Swift
  • Harvey Weinstein Georgina Chapman
  • 89th Oscars Academy Awards
  • john bailey
  • Harvey Weinstein
  • weinstein company bob harvey weinstein
  • lantern capital
  • harvey weinstein nda
  • harvey weinstein Getty
  • harvey weinstein Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein Getty Images
  • Asia Argento Harvey Weinstein
  • ronan farrow andy lack nbc news
  • Harvey Weinstein
  • Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for new arraignment on August 26 Spencer Platt / Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein Drew Angerer / Getty Images
  • Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey at Glamour's Women of the Year Awards in 2017 Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
  • ronan farrow catch and kill Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein Appears In Court For Bail Hearing David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein pictured on Dec. 11, 2019 David Dee Delgado / Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein Walker Getty Images
  • harvey weinstein Getty Images
  • harvey weinstein trial day 2 Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein trial Scott Heins / Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein opening statements Spencer Platt / Getty Images
  • Annabella Sciorra at Harvey Weinstein trial Spencer Platt / Getty Images
  • mimi haleyi harvey weinstein Getty Images
  • dawn dunning harvey weinstein trial Ari Perilstein / Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein Trial 2-21
1 of 50

A blow-by-blow look at how the indie mogul’s career and reputation unraveled

Harvey Weinstein was once the king of the indie film world. But the Oscar-winning producer's career and reputation have imploded since fall 2017, when scores of women stepped forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Here's a breakdown of what happened.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue