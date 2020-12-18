shia labeouf

Getty Images

Has Shia LaBeouf’s Latest Scandal Finally Crossed the Line for Hollywood?

by and | December 18, 2020 @ 5:45 AM

“It was one thing for him to do lethally stupid things, but now you’re talking about things that are viewed like the plague to most people,” crisis PR expert Eric Schiffer says

For years, Shia LaBeouf has been open about his battles with childhood trauma, mental health issues, substance abuse and run-ins with the law. But after being accused last week of assault and sexual battery by his former girlfriend, musician FKA Twigs, some PR experts wonder if his behavior will finally make him untouchable in Hollywood.

“You’re entering into this area of no-man’s-land for any celebrity where abuse and disgusting behavior is seen as tremendously out of bounds,” Eric Schiffer, an expert in reputation, brand and political strategy and chairman of ReputationManagementConsultants.com, told TheWrap. “It crossed the line for a lot of people into a level of mortal horror. It was one thing for him to do lethally stupid things, but now you’re talking about things that are viewed like the plague to most people.”

Brian Welk

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto Gonzalez

Film Reporter ◘umberto@thewrap.com◘Twitter: @elmayimbe

