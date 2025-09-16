Hasbro Entertainment President Olivier Dumont Exits

Hasbro Entertainment president Olivier Dumont has exited his role after two years.

Dumont was appointed to the role in August 2023 following Lionsgate’s $500 million acquisition of eOne. He previously served as eOne’s president of family brands from 2010 to 2023, where he oversaw content creation and distribution of Hasbro and eOne’s combined portfolio.

“What makes me proudest isn’t just the shows or films we delivered, but the everlasting memories we created for children and families all over the world,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post. “From Peppa Pig to PJ Masks, Transformers to My Little Pony, I had the joy of working with visionary creators, partners and colleagues to bring these beloved brands to life in new and meaningful ways.”

Dumont further noted that the eOne team has grown from 20 to more than 200 employees over the past 15 years.

“We built high-functioning teams not through hierarchy, but through empowerment: trusting people to do their best work, take bold risks and bring their imagination to families everywhere. And the results just followed as we collectively built two $1B+ brands,” he added. “I’m deeply grateful to the many colleagues, creators, partners and friends who shared this adventure with me. And I’ll always treasure being part of an industry where ‘play’ wasn’t just what we made, it was our purpose. As for what’s next, I’m excited to explore new opportunities to build, lead and create. For now, I’m celebrating the ride, the people and the memories we built together.”

Dumont will be replaced by Kim Boyd, who will serve as Hasbro’s president of licensing and entertainment. Hasbro’s heads of film and TV, Zev Foreman and Gabe Marano, will report directly to Boyd. A 20-year Hasbro veteran, Boyd has risen through the ranks since starting out as an associate brand manager for the company’s Marvel division.

“We have the best brands in the world and partnerships are key to our growth and success. My team will be focused on bringing our brands to life for our fans through experiences, entertainment and partnerships in ways we haven’t even dreamed of yet,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post. “For me personally, this new role is a chance to bring fresh energy to a space I’m incredibly passionate about — activating our iconic brands, building meaningful partnerships and creating experiences that connect with fans everywhere.”

“I feel very lucky to work alongside such a talented group of leaders across film, TV, digital content, music, location-based entertainment, promotions and licensed merchandise,” Boyd continued. “Their creativity and commitment inspire me every day, and I’m excited about what we’ll achieve together.”