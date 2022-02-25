Disney has set the release date for “Haunted Mansion,” its new film starring Tiffany Haddish based on the popular Disneyland and Disney World attraaction, to hit theaters in little over a year.

“Haunted Mansion” will now open in theaters on March 10, 2023. Justin Simien is directing the movie that also stars Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield and Danny DeVito.

For now, “Haunted Mansion” opens one week ahead of Warner Bros.’ planned release for “Wonka” with Timothee Chalamet, which is dated for March 17, 2023.

Also on Friday, Disney dated the Searchlight film “The Banshees of Inishiren” for limited release on October 21, 2022, which is Martin McDonagh’s next film starring Colin Farrell.

“Ghostbusters” and “The Heat” writer Katie Dippold wrote the most recent draft of the “Haunted Mansion” screenplay, which is described as a family adventure filled with happy haunts come to materialize and beginning to vocalize, as the song goes, though specific plot details are being kept under wraps.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Elrich, who produced 2019’s billion-dollar-grossing “Aladdin” remake, are producing the film via their Rideback banner, and Rideback’s Nick Reynolds is executive producing “Haunted Mansion.”

First launched as an attraction in 1969 at Disneyland, Haunted Mansion places riders inside “doom buggies” that take a tour of a haunted manor. A movie based on the attraction starring Eddie Murphy was released back in 2003. And this is Disney’s latest film adaptation of a Disneyland attraction since “Jungle Cruise” with Dwayne Johnson was released last summer.