Sorry, horror fans — there are no plans for a “Haunting of Bly Manor” follow-up, according to creator Mike Flanagan.

“At the moment there are no plans for more chapters,” Flanagan said on Twitter Wednesday in response to a fan of the show. “Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other [Intrepid Pictures] projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!”

The Netflix horror anthology was a breakout hit for Netflix in 2018 with its first installment, “The Haunting of Hill House,” led by Carla Gugino and Timothy Hutton. Season 2, an adaptation of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw,” premiered in October with much of the original cast returning in new roles.

“Bly Manor” was among Netflix’s most popular titles around the time of its release, with Nielsen estimating that 1.2 billion minutes were watched by fans within the show’s first three days on the platform.

Following the success of the “Haunting” anthology, Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy were signed to an overall deal with Netflix in 2019. At the time, Netflix also gave a seven-episode series order to a new supernatural series from the duo, “Midnight Mass.”

Set to star Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater, “Midnight Mass” centers on an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest. Flanagan, whose credits also include the Netflix horror film “Gerald’s Game” and last year’s “The Shining” sequel “Doctor Sleep,” will direct all seven episodes.