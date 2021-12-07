(Amazon Prime Video/Disney/Netflix)

‘The Wheel of Time,’ ‘Arcane’ and ‘Hawkeye’ Are This Week’s Most In-Demand New Series

Top 10 remains unchanged from last week

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top new TV shows of the past week across broadcast, cable and streaming — those that have premiered in the past 100 days.

This week sees a tight race among the top three most in-demand new series. A trio of originals from rival streaming giants each had more than 40 times the average series demand this week. Amazon Prime’s “The Wheel of Timetook the top spot in the ranking this week with 43 times the average series demand following the release of its fifth episode on Dec. 3. Netflix’s “Arcane” finally slipped after holding the top spot for several weeks, but with 42.8 times the average series demand, ranks only slightly behind “The Wheel of Time.”

