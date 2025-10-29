‘Hazbin Hotel’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

“Hazbin Hotel” Season 2 debuts this week, a few months shy of two years since the show first debuted on Prime Video. So, how much of the animated series will you get to enjoy this season?

The show follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she continuously attempts to rehabilitate demons and reduce overpopulation in her kingdom (peacefully, as Angels have already imposed an annual “extermination” program). To help in this endeavor, Charlie opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be “checking out” into Heaven.

In season 2, following Charlie’s victory against Heaven’s army, “the hotel is booming with new residents. Though, to her dismay, many are not there for the right reasons.”

Here’s what you need to know about this season’s schedule.

When does Season 2 premiere?

“Hazbin Hotel” returned for its second season on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

How many episodes are in the season?

There are eight episodes in total this season.

Are new episodes released weekly or all at once?

The second season of “Hazbin Hotel” isn’t quite going for the binge release model, but you will be able to watch multiple new episodes each week. Every Wednesday, Prime Video will release new two episodes. Here’s how the schedule shakes out for the season:

Episodes 1 and 2: Premiere Wednesday, Oct. 29

Premiere Wednesday, Oct. 29 Episodes 3 and 4: Premiere Wednesday, Nov. 5

Premiere Wednesday, Nov. 5 Episodes 5 and 6: Premiere Wednesday, Nov. 12

Premiere Wednesday, Nov. 12 Episodes 7 and 8 (finale): Premiere Wednesday, Nov. 19

Will there be a third season?

Yes, and there will also be a fourth! Series creator Vivienne Medrano confirmed that “Hazbin Hotel” has already been greenlit for seasons 3 and 4 during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con last year.

Watch the trailer