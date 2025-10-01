What’s New on Prime Video in October

Amazon’s Prime Video has a handful of exciting, wildly different originals and a treasure trove of streaming acquisitions coming to its platform this month.

“Play Dirty,” the new heist thriller from “The Nice Guys” director Shane Black, kicks off Amazon’s October premieres with its debut on Oct. 1. Later in the month, the new Madelaine Petsch romantic comedy “Maintenance Required” is slated to premiere on Oct. 8. Elsewhere, the second season of the adult animated comedy series “Hazbin Hotel” arrives on Oct. 29.

In addition to the streamer’s new originals, writer-director Drew Hancock’s underrated sci-fi horror thriller “Companion,” which hit theaters back in January, is set to join Prime Video’s platform on Oct. 18. The tragically underseen British musical dramedy “The Ballad of Wallis Island” arrives on the streaming service on Oct. 10 as well.

Below, you can find the list of everything new on Prime Video in October 2025.

October 1

“1984” (1985)

“17 Again” (2009)

“A Shot in the Dark” (1965)

“A View to a Kill” (1985)

“A Walk Among the Tombstones” (2014)

“Accepted” (2006)

“Argo” (2012)

“Argo: Extended Edition” (2012)

“Bad Words” (2014)

“Basic Instinct 2” (2006)

“Beauty Shop” (2005)

“Being John Malkovich” (1999)

“Blazing Saddles” (1974)

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” (2022)

“Braveheart” (1995)

“Bride of Frankenstein” (1935)

“Bruce Almighty” (2003)

“Bull Durham” (1988)

“Candyman” (1992)

“Casino Royale” (2006)

“Cat People” (1982)

“Crank” (2006)

“Crank 2: High Voltage” (2009)

“Creature From the Black Lagoon” (1954)

“Curious George” (2006)

“Dead Man Walking” (1996)

“Death at a Funeral” (2007)

“Diamonds Are Forever” (1971)

“Die Another Day” (2002)

“Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (1988)

“Dr. No” (1963)

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

“Dracula” (1931)

“Easy A” (2010)

“End of Days” (1999)

“Erin Brockovich” (2000)

“For Love of the Game” (1999)

“For Your Eyes Only” (1981)

“Four Weddings and a Funeral” (1994)

“Frankenstein” (1931)

“From Russia with Love” (1964)

“Ghost Story” (1981)

“GoldenEye” (1995)

“Goldfinger” (1965)

“Hair” (1979)

“Hang ’Em High” (1968)

“Holmes and Watson” (2018)

“Hotel Rwanda” (2005)

“House of Gucci” (2021)

“Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” (2008)

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” (1989)

“Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1981)

“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” (1984)

“It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie” (2002)

“Jeepers Creepers” (2001)

“Jeepers Creepers 2” (2003)

“Judy” (2019)

“Knight and Day” (2010)

“Legends of the Fall” (1995)

“Licence to Kill” (1989)

“Live and Let Die” (1973)

“Lucy” (2014)

“Max” (2015)

“Max 2: White House Hero” (2017)

“Moonraker” (1979)

“Moonstruck” (1988)

“No Time to Die” (2021)

“Octopussy” (1983)

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” (1969)

“Overboard” (1987)

“Pixels” (2015)

“Play Dirty” (2025)

“Quantum of Solace” (2008)

“Quigley Down Under” (1990)

“Return to Me” (2000)

“Revenge of the Pink Panther” (1978)

“Scooby-Doo” (2002)

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed” (2004)

“Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure” (2013)

“Skyfall” (2012)

“Soul Plane” (2004)

“Southpaw” (2015)

“Spartacus” (1960)

“Spectre” (2015)

“Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” (2021)

“The Big Country” (1958)

“The Boy” (2016)

“The Breakfast Club” (1985)

“The Change-Up” (2011)

“The Commuter” (2018)

“The Family Man” (2000)

“The Greatest Story Ever Told” (1965)

“The Invisible Man” (1933)

“The Living Daylights” (1987)

“The Man with the Golden Gun” (1974)

“The Pink Panther” (1964)

“The Pink Panther” (2006)

“The Pink Panther 2” (2009)

“The Pink Panther Strikes Again” (1976)

“The Shack” (2017)

“The Spy Who Loved Me” (1977)

“The Terminator” (1984)

“The World Is Not Enough” (2000)

“Thelma & Louise” (1991)

“Thunderball” (1965)

“Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997)

“Tremors” (1990)

“Us” (2019)

“Vacation Friends” (2021)

“Vacation Friends 2” (2023)

“Waterworld” (1995)

“West Side Story” (1961)

“You Only Live Twice” (1967)

October 5

“The Boogeyman” (2023)

October 8

“Maintenance Required” (2025)

October 9

“Saquon” (2025)

October 10

“John Candy: I Like Me” (2025)

“The Ballad of Wallis Island” (2025)

October 16

“Culpa Nuestra” (2025)

“Dracula Untold” (2014)

October 17

“The Chosen Adventures” Season 1

“Hollywood Hustler: Glitz, Glam, Scam” (2025)

October 18

“Companion” (2025)

October 22

“Harlan Coben’s Lazarus” (2025)

October 23

“Host” (2025)

“Allen Iv3rson” (2025)

October 24

“Migration” (2023)

“The Beast Within” (1982)

October 27

“The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” (2015)

October 29

“Hedda” (2025)

“Hazbin Hotel” Season 2

October 31

“The Woman in the Yard” (2025)

“Dime tu nombre” Season 1

“Tremembé” (2025)