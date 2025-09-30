Everything New on Streaming Services in October: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

October is upon us, and that means it’s time to start thinking about your spooky season watchlists. Then again, if you’re not into the spooky stuff, that’s perfectly fine; you still have plenty of options!
Each month, the streaming services refresh their catalogues, adding titles and dropping some others. It can be pretty hard to keep track of, so that’s why we’ve gone ahead and done it for you.
Below, you’ll find a list of everything new to streaming — yes, everything — in October 2025.
Netflix
October 1
About My Father
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Blue Crush
Casper
Coach Carter
Coming to America
Daddy Day Care
Death Becomes Her
Dirty Dancing
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Dracula
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Elysium
Fifty Shades Darker
Fifty Shades Freed
Fifty Shades of Grey
Friends with Benefits
Hacksaw Ridge
Halo: Seasons 1-2
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Law Abiding Citizen
Love Is Blind: Season 9
Meet Joe Black
Molly’s Game
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
NCIS: Seasons 18-19
Pineapple Express
Point Break
Red Dragon
RIV4LRIES
Scarface
Sinister 2
Sister Act
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
Slender Man
Taxi Driver
The Book Club Murders
The Christmas Contract
The Goonies
The Hurt Locker
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Mask
The Strangers
The Way Home: Seasons 1-2
The Wrath of Becky
Training Day
When a Stranger Calls
October 2
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Dudes
Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World
The Game: You Never Play Alone
The Martian
October 3
Genie, Make a Wish
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Old Dog, New Tricks
Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat (FR)
Steve
The New Force
October 4
Angel Has Fallen
Night of the Living Dead
Ranma1/2: Season 2
October 5
Despicable Me 3
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
October 6
Dr. Seuss’s Horton!
October 7
Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
True Haunting
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
October 8
Caramelo
Is It Cake? Halloween
Néro the Assassin
October 9
Boots
The Maze Runner
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Maze Runner: Death Cure
The Resurrected
Victoria Beckham
October 10
Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata
My Father, the BTK Killer
Old Money
Swim to Me
The Woman in Cabin 10
October 11
Typhoon Family
October 14
Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
October 15
Held Hostage in My House
Inside Furioza
No One Saw Us Leave
Six Kings Slam 2025
Taken in Plain Sight
October 16
The A Team
Confessions of a Shopaholic
The Diplomat: Season 3
Romantics Anonymous
Starting 5: Season
The Time That Remains
October 17
27 Nights
Good News
The Perfect Neighbor
She Walks in Darkness
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Turn of the Tide: Season 2
The Twits
October 18
Don’t Say a Word
October 21
Michelle Wolf: The Well
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2
Who Killed the Montreal Expos?
October 22
Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia
The Monster of Florence
October 23
The Elixir
October 24
A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE
Parish: Season 1
October 25
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
October 27
The Asset
Dark Winds: Season 3
Sliding Doors
October 28
Babo: The Haftbefehl Story
Mo Amer: Wild World
Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle
October 29
Ballad of a Small Player
NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2
Rulers of Fortune
Selling Sunset: Season 9
October 30
Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers
Amsterdam Empire
Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will
Son of a Donkey
The Witcher: Season 4
October 31
Bad Influencer
Breathless: Season
Rhythm + Flow France: Season
Disney+
Wednesday, October 1
SuperKitties (Season 3) – Premiere
Tempest (Hulu Original) – Premiere
Thursday, October 2
Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween
Friday, October 3
The Balloonist – Premiere
The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Halloween Episode
Something Wicked This Way Comes
Saturday, October 4
College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET
Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)
Sunday, October 5
Kiff (Season 2) – New Halloween Episode
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Tuesday, October 7
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, October 8
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Friday, October 10
The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Saturday, October 11
College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU) – 9am ET
Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)
Tuesday, October 14
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, October 15
Electric Bloom (Season 1) – New Episodes
Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Friday, October 17
The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! – Premiere
Saturday, October 18
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery
College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET
Sunday, October 19
NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+) – 5pm ET
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Tuesday, October 21
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
Friday, October 24
LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
Saturday, October 25
College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET
Sunday, October 26
Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
Tuesday, October 28
Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c
Wednesday, October 29
Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
HBO Max
October 1
2 Days in New York
50 First Dates
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Alan Partridge
All Eyez on Me
Beetlejuice
Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)
Broken English
Bronson
Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
Christine
Confidence
Crime in the Streets
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
Drag me to Hell
Edward Scissorhands
Enemy
Fay Grim
Firestarter
Freaks
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
From Hell It Came
Gone Girl
Gremlins (1984)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween: Resurrection
Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
Hereditary
Highway 301
House of Wax (1953)
House on Haunted Hill (1958)
I Died a Thousand Times
I Give it a Year
Indestructible Man
Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Interview with the Vampire
Intruder in the Dust
Isle of the Dead
It’s Complicated
Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc
Lady in the Lake
Los Cronocrimenes
Macabre
Marcel the Shell with Shoes
Mirror Mirror
National Velvet
Nora Prentiss
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Page One
Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
Phenix City Story
Poltergeist (1982)
Practical Magic
Pride
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Shame
Talk to Me (2023)
Tension
The Black Scorpion
The Brothers McMullen
The Cyclops
The Disembodied
The Exorcist (1973)
The First Monday in May
The Gangster
The Harvey Girls
The Lobster
The Monster
The Mummy (1959)
The Mummy (2017)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Picture of Dorian Gray
The Return of Doctor X
The Shining
The Sixth Sense
The Steel Jungle
The Switch
The Tattooed Stranger
The Unfaithful
The Walking Dead (1936)
The Watch
The Witch
Tickled
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Trick ‘r Treat
Uncut Gems
War for the Planet of the Apes
X
You Can’t Get Away with Murder
Zombies on Broadway
October 2
Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)
E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Season 1
Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season12(Discovery)
The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)
The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)
October 3
Bring Her Back (A24)
Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
October 6
SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
October 7
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)
One Day in October, Season 1
October 8
Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)
Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)
October 9
Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)
October 10
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)
Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)
The Substance (MUBI)
October 11
Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)
Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)
October 12
The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original)
The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
October 15
7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)
Graveyard Carz, Season 20
Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)
Pan
October 17
An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)
Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1
Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
Ignite, Season 1
La Grande Maison Tokyo Special
La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1
Light of My Lion, Season 1
Love is for the Dogs, Season 1
Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1
Please Die My Beloved, Season 1
The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)
True Beauty, Season 1
Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1
Vivant, Season 1
Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1
October 19
Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
October 20
Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
October 21
Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)
The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 22
Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
October 23
Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)
Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)
October 24
Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)
October 26
IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)
October 27
Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)
October 28
Country Doctor (HBO Original)
The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 29
American Monster, Season 13 (ID)
Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
October 30
Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)
Sorry, Baby (A24)
October 31
House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)
Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)
Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Prime Video
October 1
1984 (1985)
17 Again (2009)
A Shot in the Dark (1965)
A View to a Kill (1985)
A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)
Accepted (2006)
Argo (2012)
Argo: Extended Edition (2012)
Bad Words (2014)
Basic Instinct 2 (2006)
Beauty Shop (2005)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)
Braveheart (1995)
Bride of Frankenstein (1935)
Bruce Almighty (2003)
Bull Durham (1988)
Candyman (1992)
Casino Royale (2006)
Cat People (1982)
Crank (2006)
Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)
Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)
Curious George (2006)
Dead Man Walking (1996)
Death at a Funeral (2007)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dr. No (1963)
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
Dracula (1931)
Easy A (2010)
End of Days (1999)
Erin Brockovich (2000)
For Love of the Game (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankenstein (1931)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Ghost Story (1981)
GoldenEye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Hair (1979)
Hang ’Em High (1968)
Holmes and Watson (2018)
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
House of Gucci (2021)
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)
Jeepers Creepers (2001)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Judy (2019)
Knight and Day (2010)
Legends of the Fall (1995)
Licence to Kill (1989)
Live and Let Die (1973)
Lucy (2014)
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero (2017)
Moonraker (1979)
Moonstruck (1988)
No Time to Die (2021)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)
Overboard (1987)
Pixels (2015)
Play Dirty (2025)
Quantum of Solace (2008)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Return to Me (2000)
Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)
Skyfall (2012)
Soul Plane (2004)
Southpaw (2015)
Spartacus (1960)
Spectre (2015)
Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)
The Big Country (1958)
The Boy (2016)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
The Change-Up (2011)
The Commuter (2018)
The Family Man (2000)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
The Invisible Man (1933)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Pink Panther (1964)
The Pink Panther (2006)
The Pink Panther 2 (2009)
The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)
The Shack (2017)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Terminator (1984)
The World Is Not Enough (2000)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Tremors (1990)
Us (2019)
Vacation Friends (2021)
Vacation Friends 2 (2023)
Waterworld (1995)
West Side Story (1961)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
October 5
The Boogeyman (2023)
October 8
Maintenance Required (2025)
October 10
John Candy: I Like Me (2025)
The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)
October 16
Culpa Nuestra (2025)
Dracula Untold (2014)
October 18
Companion (2025)
October 23
Host (2025)
October 24
Migration (2023)
The Beast Within (1982)
October 27
The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
October 29
Hedda (2025)
October 31
The Woman in the Yard (2025)
Hulu
Wednesday, October 1
2012 (2009)
2012 En Español (2009)
Atomic Blonde (2017)
Barbarian (2022)
Blade (1998)
Blade En Español (1998)
Blade II (2002)
Blade II En Espanol (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blade: Trinity En Español (2004)
Bogus (1996)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard 2 (1990)
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
Gentlemen Broncos (2009)
Guess Who (2005)
Guess Who En Español (2005)
Half Past Dead (2002)
Half Past Dead En Español (2002)
Halloween (2018)
Hide and Seek (2005)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
Hotel Transylvania En Español (2012)
Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)
Hotel Transylvania 2 En Español (2015)
How Do You Know (2010)
How Do You Know En Español (2010)
I Spy (2002)
I Spy En Español (2002)
Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Ip Man 3 (2015)
Ip Man 4 (2019)
Joy Ride (2001)
Knight and Day (2010)
Live Free or Die Hard (2007)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
Master Z (2018)
Monte Carlo (2011)
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Saw (2004)
Saw 2 (2005)
Saw 3 (2006)
Saw 4 (2007)
Saw 5 (2008)
Saw 6 (2009)
Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Scream 3 (2000)
Sinister (2012)
The Darjeeling Limited (2007)
The Empty Man (2020)
The Exchange (2021)
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)
The Ides of March (2011)
The Ides of March En Español (2011)
The Last Witch Hunter (2015)
The Tree of Life (2011)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
Underwater (2020)
Vampires Suck (2010)
Water for Elephants (2011)
Thursday, October 2
Abbott Elementary: Season 5 Premiere
Shifting Gears: Season 2 Premiere
History’s Most Shocking: Complete Season 1
Hunting History with Steven Rinella: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 18
Married at First Sight: Afterparty: Complete Season 1
Mafia Mamma (2023)
Friday, October 3
The Happening (2008)
LOL Live with Justin Silva (2025)
LOL Live with Lea’h Sampson (2025)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
Werewolves (2024)
Saturday, October 4
The Bachelorette: Complete Seasons 18-19
Fire Force: Season 3, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 13
Halloween Wars: Compete Season 1-3
My Hero Academia: Final Season Premiere (SUBBED)
Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1
90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 11
Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 3
Spy x Family: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)
Sister Wives: Complete Season 1
Sunday, October 5
Digimon Beatbreak: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)
Monday, October 6
Gintama: Complete Seasons 2-3 (DUBBED)
Tuesday, October 7
Branding in Seongsu: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
The Rule of Jenny Pen (2024)
Wednesday, October 8
Stay: Film Premiere
Thursday, October 9
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21
Crime Beat: Complete Seasons 6a-6c
Customer Wars: Complete Season 5
In Search of Aliens: Complete Season 1
MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 23
WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1
Friday, October 10
9-1-1: Season 9 Premiere
9-1-1: Nashville: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Premiere
Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy: Special Premiere
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)
The Omen (2006)
Saint Clare (2024)
Saturday, October 11
Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 20-22
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-2, and 5
Sunday, October 12
Vinland Saga: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Monday, October 13
Solar Opposites: Complete Sixth and Final Season
Tuesday, October 14
Obituary: Complete Season 2
Wednesday, October 15
Murdaugh: Death In The Family: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Thursday, October 16
Duck Dynasty: The Revival: Complete Season 1
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13-14
The Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Friday, October 17
40 Acres (2024)
What Happens Later (2023)
Saturday, October 18
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 2 and 5
Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 4-6
Monday, October 20
9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5
Anyone But You (2023)
Anyone But You En Español (2023)
Freud’s Last Session (2023)
Freud’s Last Session En Español (2023)
Tuesday, October 21
Texas True Crime: Complete Season 6
Wednesday, October 22
The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: Film Premiere
American Ripper: Complete Season 1
Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1B
Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 7
Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 5
WWE Rivals: Complete Season 5
A Christmas in Tennessee (2018)
Christmas Plus One (2022)
Deadly Girls Trip (2025)
Hot Chocolate Holiday (2021)
Match Made in Mistletoe (2021)
Thursday, October 23
A Very Merry Beauty Salon (2024)
Friday, October 24
Unholy Trinity (2024)
Saturday, October 25
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 7
Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 23 and 25
Virgins: Complete Season 1
Tuesday, October 28
The Exorcism (2024)
Wednesday, October 29
Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 2
Thursday, October 30
48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 2
Cold Case Files: Dead West: Complete Season 1
Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1
Murder in Nashville (2025)
Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (2021)
Sincerely, Truly Christmas (2023)
Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 3
Swamp People: Complete Season 16
Tiny House Nation: Memory Lane: Complete Season 1
Friday, October 31
Great Expectations (1998)
Last Seen Alive (2022)
Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)
Roll Bounce (2005)
Unstoppable (2010)
Whip It (2009)
Paramount+
October 1
30 Days of Night
All About the Benjamins
American Gigolo (1980)
American Psycho
American Psycho II: All American Girl
Anthropoid*
Beautiful Creatures
Beowulf
Breaking In
Chill Out, Scooby-Doo!
Chloe
Cold Mountain
Daddy’s Home
Death at a Funeral*
Deep Impact
District 9
Drop Dead Gorgeous
Fight Club
Fight or Flight*
Finding Neverland
First Blood
Flashdance
Frank Miller’s Sin City
Gangs of New York
Good Will Hunting*
Green Room
Grown Ups
Grown Ups 2
Hard Home
Heat
Hellboy (2004)
Hostel
Hostel: Part II
Hotel Mumbai*
House at the End of the Street
Hugo
I See You
Imagine That
In Fabric
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Just Go with It
King Kong (1976)
Lake Placid
Man With No Past
Men in Black
Men in Black 3
Men in Black II
Monster High (season 2)
Night Falls On Manhattan
Nightcrawler
No Country for Old Men
Once Upon A Time In Mexico
Panic Room
Prophecy
Proud Mary
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie V
Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders
Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire
Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster
Scooby-Doo in Where’s My Mummy?
Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Searching
Selena
Shadow Land
Silence
Single White Female
Spanglish
Swingers
Switchback
Tabloid*
Teen Wolf (1985)
The Babysitter
The Core
The Craft
The Evil Dead (1981)
The First Purge
The Fly (1986)
The General’s Daughter
The Hunted
The Last Gunfight
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Menu
The Perfect Guy
The Prince and Me
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Shallows
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Warriors
Urban Legend
When the Bough Breaks
Zero Dark Thirty
October 5
A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl**
October 7
Queen of the Desert*
The Young and the Restless (season 53)
October 12
Matlock (season 2 premiere)**
Elsbeth (season 3 premiere)**
October 13
The Neighborhood (season 8 premiere)**
DMV (season 1 premiere)**
FBI (season 8 premiere)**
Watson (season 2 premiere)**
October 14
NCIS (season 23 premiere)**
NCIS: Origins (season 2 premiere)**
NCIS: Sydney (season 3 premiere)**
October 16
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season 2 premiere)**
Ghosts (season 5 premiere)**
October 17
Fire Country (season 4 premiere)**
Sheriff Country (season 1 premiere)**
Boston Blue (season 1 premiere)**
October 18
Fifty Shades of Black*
October 19
Tracker (season 3 premiere)**
The Road (season 1 premiere)**
October 22
The Thundermans: Undercover (season 1)
October 29
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (season 12)
* Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.
**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
Peacock
Oct 1
50/50*
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
Bones And All*
The Book Of Life
Buffy The Vampire Slayer
The Crow
Darkman
Dead Silence
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*
Edward Sissorhands
Event Horizon
Exorcist: The Beginning
Friday Night Lights
Friday The 13th
Friday The 13th – Part II
Friday The 13th – Part III
Fright Night
The Frightners
From Dusk Till Dawn
Ghostbusters*
Ghostbusters II*
The Hitcher
Hot Fuzz
How To Train Your Dragon*
How To Train Your Dragon 2*
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Jason Bourne
Krampus
Leatherface:Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space
Leprechaun Origins
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Mama
The Mist
Monster House*
The Omen
Ouija: Origin Of Evil
Paul
The People Under The Stairs
Poltergeist
The Purge
The Purge: Election Year
Quarantine*
The Ring
Scary Movie
Scream
Scream 2
Scream 3
Shaun Of The Dead
Silent Hill*
Silent Hill: Revelation 3D*
Silent House*
The Skeleton Key
Slither
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Van Helsing
The Visit
Warhorse One
The Wolf Man (1941)
World War Z
On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
The Swift Effect, Season 2 (LX)
Oct 2
Chicago Fire, Season 14 – Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 11 – Premiere (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)
City No Limits Max, Season 1 (LEGO)
Oct 3
Honey Don’t – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Oct 5
Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 – Premiere (NBC)
Love Island Games, Season 2 – Finale 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting The Wild, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 51 – Premiere (NBC)
Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Tails Of Valor, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Wild Child, Season 6 (NBC)
Oct 6
The Case: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – Finale (WNBC)
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)
Oct 7
Of An Age*
Oct 8
Dinastía Casillas, Season 1 (Telemundo)
La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 2 (Telemundo)
Oct 9
The Bikeriders*
O’ahu Shores, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 6 Episodes, 45 min (Peacock Original)*
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 4 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Oct 10
How To Train Your Dragon – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Oct 14
Cocaine Bear*
Oct 15
Don’t Breathe
FBI: International, Season 4 (CBS)
FBI: Most Wanted, Season 6 (CBS)
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
Oct 16
The Cabin In The Woods
Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
Oct 17
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
Oct 21
Retribution*
Snapped, Season 35 – Finale (Oxygen)
Oct 24
Leslie Jones: Life: Part 2*
Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 (Telemundo)
The Rainmaker, Season 1 Finale (USA)
Oct 28
Champions*
Charmed by the Devil, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Oct 31
The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
*=Exclusive to Peacock
Tubi
October 1
“2012”
“28 Weeks Later”
“30 Days Of Night: Dark Days”
“A Few Good Men”
“A League Of Their Own (1992)”
“A Perfect Murder”
“Alaska”
“Alex Cross”
“Alice”
“Amos & Andrew”
“Anaconda”
“Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid”
“Arachnophobia”
“Baby Boy”
“Beerfest”
“Big Daddy”
“Black And Blue (2019)”
“Black And Blue (2019)”
“Blue Streak”
“Brothers In Arms”
“Can’t Hardly Wait”
“Can’t Hardly Wait”
“Casper: A Spirited Beginning”
“Cats Don’t Dance”
“Cold Creek Manor”
“Cold Creek Manor”
“Cowboy”
“Curly Sue”
“Damsels In Distress”
“Dead Again In Tombstone”
“Dead In Tombstone”
“Demolition Man”
“Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark”
“Dune”
“Dungeons And Dragons”
“End Of Days”
“End Of Days”
“Fat Albert”
“Fright Night (2011)”
“Gods Of Egypt”
“Harriet”
“Haywire”
“Higher Learning (1995)”
“Higher Learning (1995)”
“Home Again”
“House At The End Of The Street”
“House Party 2”
“House Party 3”
“House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute”
“House Party: Tonight’s The Night”
“House Party”
“I Dream Of Jeannie”
“I Dream Of Jeannie”
“In Time”
“Instructions Not Included (Spanish)”
“Jackie Brown”
“Jesse James Vs. The Daltons”
“Jumper”
“King Kong (’05)”
“Legend Of The Golden Gun”
“Ma”
“Madea’s Big Happy Family”
“Madea’s Witness Protection”
“Max Payne”
“Menace II Society”
“Mr. Deeds”
“Noma: My Perfect Storm”
“Oklahoma Crude”
“Osmosis Jones”
“Pacific Rim”
“Paprika”
“Passion Fish”
“Prometheus”
“Red Hill”
“Salt”
“Santa Inc.”
“Saw (Franchise)”
“Saw 2”
“Saw 3”
“Saw 4”
“Saw 5”
“Saw 6”
“Saw 7 (Saw 3D)”
“Secret Window”
“Serenity (‘05)”
“Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins Ball”
“Smokin’ Aces”
“Snakes On A Plane”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy”
“Space Jam”
“Tales From The Hood 2”
“Tales From The Hood”
“The Best Man (’99)”
“The Best Man(’99)”
“The Bone Collector”
“The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)”
“The Desperados”
“The Devil’s Backbone”
“The Fifth Element”
“The Fog”
“The Frighteners”
“The Green Mile”
“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle”
“The Hudsucker Proxy”
“The Last House On The Left”
“The Last Witch Hunter”
“The Little Vampire”
“The Mask Of Zorro”
“The Nun (2018)”
“The Shadow Riders”
“The Town”
“The Wolfman”
“Transcendence”
“Troy”
“Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures”
“Twilight”
“Twisted Assistant”
“Two Weeks Notice”
“Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls”
“Underworld Awakening (Franchise)”
“Underworld: Evolution”
“Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans”
“Urban Legend”
“Van Helsing”
“Victor Frankenstein”
“Waist Deep”
“Wall Street (1987)”
“Waltz With Bashir”
“When Harry Met Sally”
“White People Money”
“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”
“Young Americans”
October 2
“High Life”
October 3
“Keanu”
October 6
“Sorry Charlie”
October 10
“Living With Chucky”
October 13
“Dante’s Hotel”
October 15
“Ash Is Purest White”
“Risk”
October 16
“In A Valley Of Violence”
“Long Shot”
“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1”
“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2”
“Twilight Saga: Eclipse”
“Twilight Saga: New Moon”
October 20
“Pulse”
October 21
“Free Fire” – 10/21
October 22
“Yes God Yes”
October 27
“Malignant”