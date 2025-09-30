Everything New on Streaming Services in October: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and More

October is upon us, and that means it’s time to start thinking about your spooky season watchlists. Then again, if you’re not into the spooky stuff, that’s perfectly fine; you still have plenty of options!

Each month, the streaming services refresh their catalogues, adding titles and dropping some others. It can be pretty hard to keep track of, so that’s why we’ve gone ahead and done it for you.

Below, you’ll find a list of everything new to streaming — yes, everything — in October 2025.

Netflix

October 1

About My Father

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Blue Crush

Casper

Coach Carter

Coming to America

Daddy Day Care

Columbia Pictures

Death Becomes Her

Dirty Dancing

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Dracula

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Elysium

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Friends with Benefits

Hacksaw Ridge

Halo: Seasons 1-2

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Law Abiding Citizen

Love Is Blind: Season 9

Meet Joe Black

Molly’s Game

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

NCIS: Seasons 18-19

Pineapple Express

Point Break

Red Dragon

RIV4LRIES

Scarface

Sinister 2

Sister Act

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit

Whoopi Goldberg in “Sister Act” (Disney)

Slender Man

Taxi Driver

The Book Club Murders

The Christmas Contract

The Goonies

The Hurt Locker

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Mask

The Strangers

The Way Home: Seasons 1-2

The Wrath of Becky

Training Day

When a Stranger Calls

October 2

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Dudes

Rockstar: DUKI from the End of the World

The Game: You Never Play Alone

The Martian

October 3

Genie, Make a Wish

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Old Dog, New Tricks

Rhythm + Flow France: After the Beat (FR)

Steve

The New Force

Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” (Credit: Netflix)

October 4

Angel Has Fallen

Night of the Living Dead

Ranma1/2: Season 2

October 5

Despicable Me 3

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

October 6

Dr. Seuss’s Horton!

October 7

Matt McCusker: A Humble Offering

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

True Haunting

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

October 8

Caramelo

Is It Cake? Halloween

Néro the Assassin

October 9

Boots

The Maze Runner

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Maze Runner: Death Cure

The Resurrected

Victoria Beckham

October 10

Kurukshetra: The War of Mahabharata

My Father, the BTK Killer

Old Money

Swim to Me

The Woman in Cabin 10

“The Woman in Cabin 10” (Credit: Netflix)

October 11

Typhoon Family

October 14

Everybody Loves Me When I’m Dead

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

October 15

Held Hostage in My House

Inside Furioza

No One Saw Us Leave

Six Kings Slam 2025

Taken in Plain Sight

October 16

The A Team

Confessions of a Shopaholic

The Diplomat: Season 3

Romantics Anonymous

Starting 5: Season

The Time That Remains

October 17

27 Nights

Good News

The Perfect Neighbor

She Walks in Darkness

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Turn of the Tide: Season 2

The Twits

October 18

Don’t Say a Word

October 21

Michelle Wolf: The Well

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 2

Who Killed the Montreal Expos?

October 22

Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia

The Monster of Florence

October 23

The Elixir

October 24

A HOUSE OF DYNAMITE

Parish: Season 1

Rebecca Ferguson in “A House of Dynamite” (Netflix)

October 25

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

October 27

The Asset

Dark Winds: Season 3

Sliding Doors

October 28

Babo: The Haftbefehl Story

Mo Amer: Wild World

Nightmares of Nature: Lost in the Jungle

October 29

Ballad of a Small Player

NOS4A2: Seasons 1-2

Rulers of Fortune

Selling Sunset: Season 9

October 30

Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers

Amsterdam Empire

Juan Gabriel: I Must, I Can, I Will

Son of a Donkey

The Witcher: Season 4

October 31

Bad Influencer

Breathless: Season

Rhythm + Flow France: Season

Disney+

Wednesday, October 1

SuperKitties (Season 3) – Premiere

Tempest (Hulu Original) – Premiere

Thursday, October 2

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween

Friday, October 3

The Balloonist – Premiere

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4) – New Halloween Episode

Something Wicked This Way Comes

Saturday, October 4

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET

Halloween Wars (Three Seasons)

Sunday, October 5

Kiff (Season 2) – New Halloween Episode

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, October 7

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Robert Irwin and Witney Carson in “Dancing With the Stars.” (Disney)

Wednesday, October 8

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Friday, October 10

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Saturday, October 11

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU) – 9am ET

Halloween Baking Championship (Three Seasons)

Tuesday, October 14

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, October 15

Electric Bloom (Season 1) – New Episodes

Vampirina: Teenage Vampire – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Friday, October 17

The Murky Stream (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team-Up! – Premiere

“Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!” (Credit: Disney)

Saturday, October 18

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 19

NWSL: Angel City FC vs. Portland Thorns FC (ESPN, ESPN+) – 5pm ET

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, October 21

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Friday, October 24

LEGO Frozen: Operations Puffins (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Saturday, October 25

College GameDay (ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN+) – 9am ET

Sunday, October 26

Traveling with Snow Man (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Tuesday, October 28

Dancing With the Stars (Season 34) – New Episode Live at 8/7c

Wednesday, October 29

Star Wars: Visions (Volume 3) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

HBO Max

October 1

2 Days in New York

50 First Dates

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Alan Partridge

All Eyez on Me

Beetlejuice

Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)

Broken English

Bronson

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Christine

Confidence

Crime in the Streets

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Drag me to Hell

Edward Scissorhands

“Edward Scissorhands” (20th Century Studios)

Enemy

Fay Grim

Firestarter

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Hell It Came

Gone Girl

Gremlins (1984)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween: Resurrection

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Hereditary

Highway 301

House of Wax (1953)

House on Haunted Hill (1958)

I Died a Thousand Times

I Give it a Year

Indestructible Man

Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Interview with the Vampire

Intruder in the Dust

Isle of the Dead

It’s Complicated

Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc

Lady in the Lake

Los Cronocrimenes

Macabre

Marcel the Shell with Shoes

Mirror Mirror

National Velvet

Nora Prentiss

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Page One

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Phenix City Story

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic

“Practical Magic” (Warner Bros.)

Pride

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shame

Talk to Me (2023)

Tension

The Black Scorpion

The Brothers McMullen

The Cyclops

The Disembodied

The Exorcist (1973)

The First Monday in May

The Gangster

The Harvey Girls

The Lobster

The Monster

The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy (2017)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Return of Doctor X

The Shining

The Sixth Sense

The Steel Jungle

The Switch

The Tattooed Stranger

The Unfaithful

The Walking Dead (1936)

The Watch

The Witch

Tickled

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Trick ‘r Treat

Uncut Gems

War for the Planet of the Apes

X

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

Zombies on Broadway

October 2

Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)

E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Season 1

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season12(Discovery)

The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)

October 3

Bring Her Back (A24)

Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

October 6

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

“Smiling Friends” Season 2 (Photo Credit: Adult Swim)

October 7

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)

One Day in October, Season 1

October 8

Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)

Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)

October 9

Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)

October 10

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)

Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

The Alabama Solution (HBO Original)

The Substance (MUBI)

October 11

Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)

Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)

October 12

The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original)

The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 15

7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)

Graveyard Carz, Season 20

Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)

Pan

October 17

An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original)

Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Ignite, Season 1

La Grande Maison Tokyo Special

La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1

Light of My Lion, Season 1

Love is for the Dogs, Season 1

Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1

Please Die My Beloved, Season 1

The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)

True Beauty, Season 1

Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1

Vivant, Season 1

Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1

October 19

Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

October 20

Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 21

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original)

The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 22

Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

October 23

Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)

Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)

October 24

Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)

October 26

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original)

“It: Welcome to Derry” (Credit: HBO)

October 27

Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)

October 28

Country Doctor (HBO Original)

The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 29

American Monster, Season 13 (ID)

Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

October 30

Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

October 31

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)

Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)

Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Prime Video

October 1

1984 (1985)

17 Again (2009)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

A View to a Kill (1985)

A Walk Among the Tombstones (2014)

Accepted (2006)

Argo (2012)

Argo: Extended Edition (2012)

Bad Words (2014)

Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

Beauty Shop (2005)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Braveheart (1995)

Bride of Frankenstein (1935)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Bull Durham (1988)

Candyman (1992)

Casino Royale (2006)

Cat People (1982)

Crank (2006)

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009)

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954)

Curious George (2006)

Dead Man Walking (1996)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Die Another Day (2002)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dr. No (1963)

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Jim Carrey and Taylor Momsen in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (Universal Pictures)

Dracula (1931)

Easy A (2010)

End of Days (1999)

Erin Brockovich (2000)

For Love of the Game (1999)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankenstein (1931)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Ghost Story (1981)

GoldenEye (1995)

Goldfinger (1965)

Hair (1979)

Hang ’Em High (1968)

Holmes and Watson (2018)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

House of Gucci (2021)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Judy (2019)

Knight and Day (2010)

Legends of the Fall (1995)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lucy (2014)

Max (2015)

Max 2: White House Hero (2017)

Moonraker (1979)

Moonstruck (1988)

No Time to Die (2021)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Overboard (1987)

Pixels (2015)

Play Dirty (2025)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Return to Me (2000)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)

Scoot and Kassie’s Christmas Adventure (2013)

Skyfall (2012)

Soul Plane (2004)

EON/MGM/Sony

Southpaw (2015)

Spartacus (1960)

Spectre (2015)

Summer of Soul (…or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (2021)

The Big Country (1958)

The Boy (2016)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Commuter (2018)

The Family Man (2000)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Living Daylights (1987)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Shack (2017)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

The Terminator (1984)

The World Is Not Enough (2000)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Tremors (1990)

Us (2019)

Vacation Friends (2021)

Vacation Friends 2 (2023)

Waterworld (1995)

West Side Story (1961)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

October 5

The Boogeyman (2023)

October 8

Maintenance Required (2025)

October 10

John Candy: I Like Me (2025)

The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)

October 16

Culpa Nuestra (2025)

Dracula Untold (2014)

October 18

Companion (2025)

October 23

Host (2025)

October 24

Migration (2023)

The Beast Within (1982)

October 27

The Man From U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Henry Cavill in “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

October 29

Hedda (2025)

October 31

The Woman in the Yard (2025)

Hulu

Wednesday, October 1

2012 (2009)

2012 En Español (2009)

Atomic Blonde (2017)

Barbarian (2022)

Blade (1998)

Blade En Español (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade II En Espanol (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blade: Trinity En Español (2004)

Bogus (1996)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard 2 (1990)

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Gentlemen Broncos (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Guess Who En Español (2005)

Half Past Dead (2002)

Half Past Dead En Español (2002)

Halloween (2018)

Hide and Seek (2005)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Hotel Transylvania En Español (2012)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

Hotel Transylvania 2 En Español (2015)

“Hotel Transylvania” (Sony Pictures)

How Do You Know (2010)

How Do You Know En Español (2010)

I Spy (2002)

I Spy En Español (2002)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Ip Man 3 (2015)

Ip Man 4 (2019)

Joy Ride (2001)

Knight and Day (2010)

Live Free or Die Hard (2007)

Madagascar (2005)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Master Z (2018)

Monte Carlo (2011)

Nightmare Alley (2021)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Scream (1996)

Scream 2 (1997)

Scream 3 (2000)

Sinister (2012)

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

The Empty Man (2020)

The Exchange (2021)

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle (1992)

The Ides of March (2011)

The Ides of March En Español (2011)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

The Tree of Life (2011)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

Summit Entertainment

Underwater (2020)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Water for Elephants (2011)

Thursday, October 2

Abbott Elementary: Season 5 Premiere

Shifting Gears: Season 2 Premiere

History’s Most Shocking: Complete Season 1

Hunting History with Steven Rinella: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 18

Married at First Sight: Afterparty: Complete Season 1

Mafia Mamma (2023)

Friday, October 3

The Happening (2008)

LOL Live with Justin Silva (2025)

LOL Live with Lea’h Sampson (2025)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Werewolves (2024)

Saturday, October 4

The Bachelorette: Complete Seasons 18-19

Fire Force: Season 3, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Ghost Adventures: Complete Season 13

Halloween Wars: Compete Season 1-3

My Hero Academia: Final Season Premiere (SUBBED)

Natalie Wood: An American Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 11

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 3

Spy x Family: Season 3 Premiere (SUBBED)

Sister Wives: Complete Season 1

Sunday, October 5

Digimon Beatbreak: Season 1 Premiere (SUBBED)

Monday, October 6

Gintama: Complete Seasons 2-3 (DUBBED)

Tuesday, October 7

Branding in Seongsu: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

The Rule of Jenny Pen (2024)

Wednesday, October 8

Stay: Film Premiere

Thursday, October 9

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 21

Crime Beat: Complete Seasons 6a-6c

Customer Wars: Complete Season 5

In Search of Aliens: Complete Season 1

MonsterQuest: Serpentine Creatures: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 23

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

Finn Balor and Dragon Lee in action during Monday Night RAW at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Aug. 18 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (WWE)

Friday, October 10

9-1-1: Season 9 Premiere

9-1-1: Nashville: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Premiere

Frankie Quiñones: Damn That’s Crazy: Special Premiere

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes 2 (2007)

The Omen (2006)

Saint Clare (2024)

Saturday, October 11

Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 20-22

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-2, and 5

Sunday, October 12

Vinland Saga: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Monday, October 13

Solar Opposites: Complete Sixth and Final Season

Tuesday, October 14

Obituary: Complete Season 2

Wednesday, October 15

Murdaugh: Death In The Family: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Thursday, October 16

Duck Dynasty: The Revival: Complete Season 1

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13-14

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

Friday, October 17

40 Acres (2024)

What Happens Later (2023)

Saturday, October 18

Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 2 and 5

Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death: Complete Seasons 4-6

Monday, October 20

9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5

Anyone But You (2023)

Anyone But You En Español (2023)

Freud’s Last Session (2023)

Freud’s Last Session En Español (2023)

Sony Pictures

Tuesday, October 21

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 6

Wednesday, October 22

The Hand That Rocks the Cradle: Film Premiere

American Ripper: Complete Season 1

Extreme Road Ragers: Complete Season 1B

Homicide Squad New Orleans: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 7

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 5

WWE Rivals: Complete Season 5

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018)

Christmas Plus One (2022)

Deadly Girls Trip (2025)

Hot Chocolate Holiday (2021)

Match Made in Mistletoe (2021)

Thursday, October 23

A Very Merry Beauty Salon (2024)

Friday, October 24

Unholy Trinity (2024)

Saturday, October 25

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 7

Ghost Adventures: Complete Seasons 23 and 25

Virgins: Complete Season 1

Tuesday, October 28

The Exorcism (2024)

Wednesday, October 29

Bachelor Pad: Complete Season 2

Thursday, October 30

48 Hours to Buy: Complete Season 2

Cold Case Files: Dead West: Complete Season 1

Million Dollar Zombie Flips: Complete Season 1

Murder in Nashville (2025)

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas (2021)

Sincerely, Truly Christmas (2023)

Swamp Mysteries: Complete Season 3

Swamp People: Complete Season 16

Tiny House Nation: Memory Lane: Complete Season 1

Friday, October 31

Great Expectations (1998)

Last Seen Alive (2022)

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1996)

Roll Bounce (2005)

Unstoppable (2010)

Whip It (2009)

Paramount+

October 1

30 Days of Night

All About the Benjamins

American Gigolo (1980)

American Psycho

American Psycho II: All American Girl

Anthropoid*

Beautiful Creatures

Beowulf

Breaking In

Chill Out, Scooby-Doo!

Chloe

Cold Mountain

Daddy’s Home

Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg and Linda Cardelini in “Daddy’s Home” (Paramount)

Death at a Funeral*

Deep Impact

District 9

Drop Dead Gorgeous

Fight Club

Fight or Flight*

Finding Neverland

First Blood

Flashdance

Frank Miller’s Sin City

Gangs of New York

Good Will Hunting*

Green Room

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Hard Home

Heat

Hellboy (2004)

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hotel Mumbai*

House at the End of the Street

Hugo

I See You

Imagine That

In Fabric

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Sony Pictures

Just Go with It

King Kong (1976)

Lake Placid

Man With No Past

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Monster High (season 2)

Night Falls On Manhattan

Nightcrawler

No Country for Old Men

Once Upon A Time In Mexico

Panic Room

Prophecy

Proud Mary

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie V

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders

Scooby-Doo and the Legend of the Vampire

Scooby-Doo and the Loch Ness Monster

Scooby-Doo in Where’s My Mummy?

Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Searching

Selena

Shadow Land

Silence

Single White Female

Spanglish

Swingers

Switchback

Tabloid*

Teen Wolf (1985)

The Babysitter

The Core

The Craft

“The Craft” (Credit: Columbia Pictures)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The First Purge

The Fly (1986)

The General’s Daughter

The Hunted

The Last Gunfight

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

The Menu

The Perfect Guy

The Prince and Me

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Shallows

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Warriors

Urban Legend

When the Bough Breaks

Zero Dark Thirty

October 5

A GRAMMY® Salute to Cyndi Lauper: Live from the Hollywood Bowl**

October 7

Queen of the Desert*

The Young and the Restless (season 53)

October 12

Matlock (season 2 premiere)**

Elsbeth (season 3 premiere)**

October 13

The Neighborhood (season 8 premiere)**

DMV (season 1 premiere)**

FBI (season 8 premiere)**

Watson (season 2 premiere)**

Pictured: Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

October 14

NCIS (season 23 premiere)**

NCIS: Origins (season 2 premiere)**

NCIS: Sydney (season 3 premiere)**

October 16

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (season 2 premiere)**

Ghosts (season 5 premiere)**

October 17

Fire Country (season 4 premiere)**

Sheriff Country (season 1 premiere)**

Boston Blue (season 1 premiere)**

October 18

Fifty Shades of Black*

October 19

Tracker (season 3 premiere)**

The Road (season 1 premiere)**

October 22

The Thundermans: Undercover (season 1)

October 29

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta (season 12)

* Title is available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers.



**All Paramount+ Premium subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available to stream on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Peacock

Oct 1

50/50*

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Bones And All*

The Book Of Life

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

The Crow

Darkman

Dead Silence

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*

Edward Sissorhands

Event Horizon

Exorcist: The Beginning

Friday Night Lights

Friday The 13th

New Line Cinema/Platinum Dunes

Friday The 13th – Part II

Friday The 13th – Part III

Fright Night

The Frightners

From Dusk Till Dawn

Ghostbusters*

Ghostbusters II*

The Hitcher

Hot Fuzz

How To Train Your Dragon*

How To Train Your Dragon 2*

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Jason Bourne

Krampus

Leatherface:Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Mama

The Mist

Monster House*

The Omen

Ouija: Origin Of Evil

Paul

The People Under The Stairs

Poltergeist

The Purge

The Purge: Election Year

Quarantine*

The Ring

Scary Movie

Scream

Scream 2

Scream 3

Shaun Of The Dead

Silent Hill*

Silent Hill: Revelation 3D*

Silent House*

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Van Helsing

The Visit

Warhorse One

The Wolf Man (1941)

World War Z

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

The Swift Effect, Season 2 (LX)

Oct 2

Chicago Fire, Season 14 – Premiere (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 11 – Premiere (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 13 – Premiere (NBC)

City No Limits Max, Season 1 (LEGO)

Oct 3

Honey Don’t – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Oct 5

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer, Season 8 – Premiere (NBC)

Love Island Games, Season 2 – Finale 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Mutual Of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting The Wild, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 51 – Premiere (NBC)

Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Tails Of Valor, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Wild Child, Season 6 (NBC)

Oct 6

The Case: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs – Finale (WNBC)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 10 – Premiere (Bravo)

Karen Huger in unseen footage from “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 (Bravo)

Oct 7

Of An Age*

Oct 8

Dinastía Casillas, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Oct 9

The Bikeriders*

O’ahu Shores, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 6 Episodes, 45 min (Peacock Original)*

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 2 – Premiere, All Episodes, 4 Episodes 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Oct 10

How To Train Your Dragon – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

The cast of “How to Train Your Dragon” (Universal Pictures)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Oct 14

Cocaine Bear*

Oct 15

Don’t Breathe

FBI: International, Season 4 (CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 6 (CBS)

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Oct 16

The Cabin In The Woods

Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes, 8 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

Oct 17

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)

Oct 21

Retribution*

Snapped, Season 35 – Finale (Oxygen)

Oct 24

Leslie Jones: Life: Part 2*

Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2025 (Telemundo)

The Rainmaker, Season 1 Finale (USA)

Oct 28

Champions*

Charmed by the Devil, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Oct 31

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

*=Exclusive to Peacock

Tubi

October 1

“2012”

“28 Weeks Later”

“30 Days Of Night: Dark Days”

“A Few Good Men”

“A League Of Their Own (1992)”

“A Perfect Murder”

“Alaska”

“Alex Cross”

“Alice”

“Amos & Andrew”

“Anaconda”

“Anacondas: The Hunt For The Blood Orchid”

“Arachnophobia”

“Baby Boy”

“Beerfest”

“Big Daddy”

“Big Daddy” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Black And Blue (2019)”

“Black And Blue (2019)”

“Blue Streak”

“Brothers In Arms”

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

“Casper: A Spirited Beginning”

“Cats Don’t Dance”

“Cold Creek Manor”

“Cold Creek Manor”

“Cowboy”

“Curly Sue”

“Damsels In Distress”

“Dead Again In Tombstone”

“Dead In Tombstone”

“Demolition Man”

“Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark”

“Dune”

“Dungeons And Dragons”

“End Of Days”

“End Of Days”

“Fat Albert”

“Fright Night (2011)”

“Gods Of Egypt”

“Harriet”

“Haywire”

“Higher Learning (1995)”

“Higher Learning (1995)”

“Home Again”

“House At The End Of The Street”

“House Party 2”

“House Party 3”

“House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute”

“House Party: Tonight’s The Night”

“House Party”

“I Dream Of Jeannie”

“I Dream Of Jeannie”

“In Time”

“Instructions Not Included (Spanish)”

“Jackie Brown”

“Jesse James Vs. The Daltons”

“Jumper”

“King Kong (’05)”

“Legend Of The Golden Gun”

“Ma”

“Madea’s Big Happy Family”

“Madea’s Witness Protection”

“Max Payne”

“Menace II Society”

“Mr. Deeds”

“Noma: My Perfect Storm”

“Oklahoma Crude”

“Osmosis Jones”

“Pacific Rim”

“Paprika”

“Passion Fish”

“Prometheus”

“Red Hill”

“Salt”

“Santa Inc.”

“Saw (Franchise)”

“Saw 2”

“Saw 3”

“Saw 4”

“Saw 5”

“Saw 6”

“Saw 7 (Saw 3D)”

“Secret Window”

“Serenity (‘05)”

“Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins Ball”

“Smokin’ Aces”

“Snakes On A Plane”

Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Snakes on a Plane’ (New Line Cinema)

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Space Jam”

“Tales From The Hood 2”

“Tales From The Hood”

“The Best Man (’99)”

“The Best Man(’99)”

“The Bone Collector”

“The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)”

“The Desperados”

“The Devil’s Backbone”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Fog”

“The Frighteners”

“The Green Mile”

“The Hand That Rocks The Cradle”

“The Hudsucker Proxy”

“The Last House On The Left”

“The Last Witch Hunter”

“The Little Vampire”

“The Mask Of Zorro”

“The Nun (2018)”

“The Shadow Riders”

“The Town”

“The Wolfman”

“Transcendence”

“Troy”

“Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures”

“Twilight”

“Twisted Assistant”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls”

“Underworld Awakening (Franchise)”

“Underworld: Evolution”

“Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans”

“Urban Legend”

“Van Helsing”

“Victor Frankenstein”

“Waist Deep”

“Wall Street (1987)”

“Waltz With Bashir”

“When Harry Met Sally”

“White People Money”

“Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory”

“Young Americans”

October 2

“High Life”

October 3

“Keanu”

October 6

“Sorry Charlie”

October 10

“Living With Chucky”

October 13

“Dante’s Hotel”

October 15

“Ash Is Purest White”

“Risk”

October 16

“In A Valley Of Violence”

“Long Shot”

“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1”

“Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2”

“Twilight Saga: Eclipse”

“Twilight Saga: New Moon”

October 20

“Pulse”

October 21

“Free Fire” – 10/21

October 22

“Yes God Yes”

October 27

“Malignant”