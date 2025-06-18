‘Saw’ Goes to Blumhouse as Studio Takes Prospective Rights to Horror Franchise

Blumhouse has acquired the prospective rights to “Saw,” the iconic franchise that redefined visceral horror for a new generation, that are currently owned by producers Oren Koules and Mark Burg, the company announced on Wednesday.

Lionsgate will continue to be a partner in the property.

As part of the transaction, Content Partners has acquired a stake in the existing library alongside Mark Burg’s retained share. Lionsgate will also retain its existing ownership and distribution.

The franchise makes its way back to James Wan, whose Atomic Monster label merged with Blumhouse in 2024. Wan directed the seminal first film, which was written by co-creator Leigh Whannell (“Wolf Man,” “The Invisible Man”).

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster are responsible for five of the ten highest-grossing horror franchises of all time. The 10 “Saw” films have grossed more than a billion dollars at the global box office.

“With the success of the tenth film, this felt like the right time to pass the baton,” Oren Koules said in a statement to The Wrap. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built with Lionsgate over the past 20 years and deeply grateful to the fans who’ve been with us since the beginning. It’s especially meaningful to see the franchise return to its original creators, James and Leigh, and I can’t think of a better partner than Jason to lead ‘Saw’ into its next chapter. On a personal note, I know the late Gregg Hoffman, my original partner on this journey, would be so happy with this ending.”

Mark Burg added: “Twenty-one years ago we met James Wan and Leigh Whannell and financed the first ‘Saw’ movie. The film was magical, and a hit beyond our wildest dreams, and our fans kept the franchise alive for over 20 years. It’s been an amazing ride and, with the recent passing of our beloved executive producer, Jason Constantine, it’s time for me to move on and tell new stories. Saw will always be a part of my history and Hollywood history, and I hope Jigsaw and the Saw Universe live on for many more movies and years to come. Lastly, I’d like to thank all the amazing actors, crew, and Lionsgate executives who have worked with us on 10 movies over the past 20 years — none of this could have happened without you all. We wish James, Leigh and Jason huge success with the continuation of the franchise,” said Mark Burg.

James Wan, CEO and founder, Atomic Monster, added: “’Saw’ holds a special place in my heart—it’s where Leigh and I began our Hollywood journey. Coming back to this world with a fresh perspective is both thrilling and deeply personal. For me, this will mark a significant creative return to the ‘Saw’ franchise for the first time since the early days, and I’m very much looking forward to embracing the original spirit whilst pushing the legacy forward in bold, unexpected ways.”

Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO and founder, added: “The ‘Saw’ franchise has defined a generation of horror, and its cultural impact continues to grow, making this a strategic investment in one of the most recognizable and successful genre properties of the last two decades. But what really excites me about bringing ‘Saw’ to Blumhouse is having James and Leigh back in the fold and to see the future of the franchise come to life with their guidance.”

Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added: “Over the course of ten chilling and thrilling ‘Saw’ films, Oren and Mark have been outstanding partners, producers, and stewards of this billion-dollar franchise which has played a massive role in Lionsgate history. As they pass the baton to James – whose direction started it all – and to Jason and the team at Blumhouse, Billy couldn’t be in more gifted or twisted hands. Game on.”

CAA Evolution served as sole financial advisor.

The InSneider first reported the news.