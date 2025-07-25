Cole Escola Joins Melissa McCarthy in Warner Bros. Animated Christmas Musical ‘Margie Claus’ | Video

Melissa McCarthy snuck in a little Christmas in July celebration with a video teasing her upcoming film “Margie Claus” and announcing Cole Escola joined the film.

In a video shared on social media, McCarthy appeared in a red Christmas dress decorated with balloons and ornaments, and a giant bow atop her head. She teased her upcoming film.

“Happy Christmas in July,” she said. “I am so excited to be playing Margie Claus in the upcoming animated Christmas musical feature ‘Margie Claus.’”

She did not just appear to celebrate the holiday halfway point though. She also took the time to announce who had been cast as Levi – the head elf – in the film. The new character will be voiced by Cole Escola – who came into the video wearing the same Christmas outfit that McCarthy had on only in green.

Let's Get it Poppin #MargieClaus Only in Theaters 2027 pic.twitter.com/UI3VzvMjJK — Warner Bros. (@warnerbros) July 25, 2025

“Are you kidding me, why are you wearing the same outfit,” McCarthy asked?

“You know this is the only clean balloon dress I have,” Escola responded.

McCarthy admitted she could not stay mad at them which prompted Escola to say they could in fact stay mad at her but chose not to out of their excitement for the movie. The two then started using candy canes to pop the balloons of each other’s dresses.

“Margie Claus” has been a long time coming. It was originally announced way back in 2017 with a release date of November 15, 2019. It was set to be directed by McCarthy’s wife Ben Falcone. The film is now being directed by DeMicco but is written by Falcone and Damon Jones.

The teaser videos revealed the new release date will be November. 5, 2027 which puts it at a decade since it was initially announced.