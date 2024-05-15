‘Sister Wives’ Star Garrison Brown’s Cause of Death Revealed

“Sister Wives” star Garrison Brown’s cause of death has been revealed two months after his death at age 25. The Coconino County Medical Examiner determined he died of a gunshot wound to the head and his death has been ruled a suicide, TheWrap has learned.

The autopsy report also noted ethanol intoxication – or alcohol poisoning – was a contributing factor in Brown’s death, with a BAC of .307%. Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by his brother Gabriel on March 5.

Garrison first appeared on “Sister Wives” back in 2010 alongside his mother Janelle Brown, father Kody Brown, and Kody’s other wives Meri, Christine and Robyn. There are 18 total siblings featured on the TLC show.

“Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Kody wrote in an Instagram post that was also shared by Janelle in March. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

TLC also responded to Garrison’s untimely death in a statement.

“We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time,” the network shared.

People was first to report the news.

Season 18 of “Sister Wives” wrapped up in January.