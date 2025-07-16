John Malkovich’s Red Ghost Cut From ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Months of speculation over John Malkovich’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” character were done in vain.

TheWrap has learned Malkovich has been cut from “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” less than two weeks ahead of the film’s July 25 release. Last year, the “Being John Malkovich” was announced to be included in the MCU “Fantastic Four” film, though a character for the actor was never given. Though the character will not appear in the movie, we can now confirm Malkovich was set to play Marvel villain Red Ghost.

“First Steps” director Matt Shakman said the decision was not made lightly: “It was heartbreaking not to include him.” The extent of Malkovich’s role in the original cut of the film is yet unknown, though the character did appear briefly in an early trailer for the new release.

The film follows Marvel’s First Family as their ranks expand when Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) and Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) expect their first child, Franklin. At the same time, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner) comes to the team’s retro-futuristic Earth, heralding the arrival of the planet-devouring Galactus (Ralph Ineson). Alongside Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), Reed and Sue must protect their world — and their new child — from Galactus before they are devoured.

The character Red Ghost first appeared in 1963’s “Fantastic Four #13,” written by Stan Lee with art by Jack Kirby. The villain, also known as Ivan Kragoff, was a Soviet-era scientist who sought to win the Space Race and land a man on the moon. Following in Reed Richards’ footsteps, Red Ghost brought a trio of primates with him into outer space, allowing the four of them to be bombarded by cosmic rays.

Each of Red Ghost’s so-called “Super-Apes” gained powers of their own, as did Kragoff himself, creating a dark mirror to the Fantastic Four. The Red Ghost developed intangibility and invisibility, while his apes gained powers like strength, shape-shifting and telekinesis.

Malkovich wasn’t the only actor cast in an unknown part for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne and Sarah Niles all likewise joined the cast without named characters attached. A recent prequel comic, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps #1,” seemingly confirmed that Hauser will portray Mole Man in the film.

As far as Fantastic Four villains go, Red Ghost is a relative deep cut. Despite having ties to the team’s early history, the character is not a player of the same stature as characters like Mole Man or Annihilus. After many fans speculated that Malkovich would portray Puppet Master — the step-father of Ben Grimm’s partner Alicia Masters — Red Ghost is a surprising pull.

Unfortunately, fans will not get to see the ghost materialize on screen.