The ‘Twilight’ Films Are Headed Back to Theaters in October

Bella, where the hell you been loca? The “Twilight” movies are headed back to theaters! But it’s only for a limited run.

The films will be shown on the big screen once again in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the first book by Stephenie Meyer. Fathom Entertainment is teaming up with Lionsgate for nearly a full week of screenings, running from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

Additionally, fans will be able to watch roundtable discussions for each film, featuring Meyer, producers Wyck Godfrey and Karen Rosenfelt, Gillian Bohrer (former Lionsgate Co-President, Production) and Erik Feig (former Co-President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group).

“’Twilight’ fans are some of the most passionate anywhere, making this iconic movie franchise the epitome of a modern-day classic, which Fathom Entertainment is thrilled to help bring back to the big screen in this special cinematic engagement,” Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer of Fathom Entertainment, said in a statement.

Since their debut, the “Twilight” films have grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide and, of course, helped launch the careers of Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner.

The vampire franchise was also one of the earliest to split its final installment into two films, just after the “Harry Potter” franchise did the same. As such, the films will screen in order, with one running each night of the 5-night event.

Lionsgate is celebrating the anniversary of the first book across the country. In addition to these screenings, fans will be able to purchase collectible editions of the books, attend a festival in actual Forks, Washington, and experience the films accompanied with a live orchestra during a 60-city tour.

You can find out if a theater near you is participating here.