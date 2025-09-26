‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 Ups Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford to Series Regulars

Expect much more of Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford in “The Diplomat” Season 4. The “West Wing” alums have been upped to series regulars for the next season of the Netflix series, which begins production this fall.

Whitford and Janney appear as guest stars in “The Diplomat” Season 3, which premieres on Oct. 16 on Netflix.

Janney is reprising her role as Grace Penn, who becomes the President of the United States in Season 3. Whitford makes his “Diplomat” debut in this next season as Penn’s husband, Todd.

“Working with Allison and Brad, watching them together again, and the off-the-charts foursome that is them with Keri and Rufus… it’s an insane bag of candy. Our expectations were high and it blew right past them,” creator Debora Cahn said in a Friday statement.

“The Diplomat” is something of a “West Wing” reunion not just for Janney and Whitford, who starred on the Emmy-juggernaut drama series for all seven seasons, but also for Cahn, who was a writer and producer on the NBC show. She has enlisted a number of behind-the-scenes “WW” alumni for the delightfully thrilling, political marital drama “The Diplomat.”

That includes EP/director Alex Graves, who directs a number of episodes in Season 3 as he did in previous seasons of the show, along with writer/producer Eli Attie and more.

Per Netflix, in “The Diplomat” Season 3, Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) “lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want. She just accused Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) of hatching a terrorist plot and admitted she’s after the VP’s job. But now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency. Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn (Bradley Whitford).”

“The Diplomat” is executive-produced by creator Debora Cahn alongside Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell, Alex Graves, Peter Noah and Eli Attie.