‘The Diplomat’ Scores Early Season 4 Renewal at Netflix

There will be more of “The Diplomat” coming to Netflix soon.

The political drama series scored an early Season 4 renewal ahead of its Season 3 premiere this fall, the streamer’s chief content officer Bela Bajaria revealed during Wednesday’s upfront presentation to advertisers in New York City. “The Diplomat” also scored an early Season 3 renewal in October 2024 ahead of the debut of Season 2.

In “The Diplomat,” Keri Russell stars as Ambassador Kate Wyler, who gets the shock of her lifetime when she becomes the ambassador to the United Kingdom, and is forced to navigate a turbulent political situation alongside her husband, Hal (Rufus Sewell).

The series is created by Debora Cahn, who serves as an executive producer alongside Janice Wiliams, Keri Russell and Alex Graves.

Season 1 premiered in April 2023, becoming Netflix’s most-viewed title in its first two weeks, reached the Top 10 in 87 countries and generated 173.46 million hours viewed in the four weeks following its premiere. Season 2 premiered in October and spent 4 weeks in the global Top 10 and reached the Top 10 in 70 countries.

After Season 2 introduced Allison Janney as Vice President Grace Penn, Season 3 will add newcomer Bradley Whitford to the cast as Janney’s on-screen husband, First Gentleman Todd Penn.

Season 4 picks up after the Season 3 finale saw Kate accusing Grace of hatching a terrorist plot — a situation which became even more dire when the president dies and Grace becomes the next president of the U.S.

“None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency,” the official logline reads. “Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi), and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn

(Whitford).”