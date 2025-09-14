‘The Witcher’ Debuts First Look at Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in Season 4

The new era of Geralt of Rivia has arrived. Netflix debuted the first footage of Liam Hemsworth as “The Witcher” during the Canelo vs. Crawford fight on Saturday night. Season 4 of the fantasy drama will premiere on the streamer Oct. 30.

Set after the Continent-changing events of Season 3, this upcoming season will see Geralt (Hemsworth), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) separated once again and surrounded by enemies as a war wages around them. They will stumble upon unexpected allies in their quest to see each other again.

“This is the beginning of a two-season journey for our family to finally reunite and be together — hopefully forever,” Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich told Tudum.com about this upcoming season.

Watch the teaser below:

Henry Cavill portrayed the role of Geralt during the show’s first three seasons. However, he departed the show in 2022 reportedly due to creative differences.

In addition to Hemsworth, Chalotra and Allan, Season 4 stars Joey Batey, Laurence Fishburne, Eamon Farren, Anna Shaffer, Mimî M Khayisa, Cassie Clare, Mahesh Jadu, Meng’er Zhang, Graham McTavish, Royce Pierreson, Mecia Simson, Sharlto Copley, Danny Woodburn, Jeremy Crawford, Bart Edwards, Hugh Skinner, James Purefoy, Christelle Elwin, Fabian McCallum, Juliette Alexandra, Ben Radcliffe, Connor Crawford, Aggy K. Adams, Linden Porco, Therica Wilson-Read, Rochelle Rose and Safiyya Ingar.

The fourth season will be comprised of eight 50-minute episodes. Hissrich serves as the series’ creator, showrunner and executive producer. Other EPs include Steve Gaub, Mike Ostrowski and Javier Grillo-Marxuach. Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko also executive produce for Platige Films, and Jason Brown and Sean Daniel executive produce for Hivemind Content.

Hissrich will also write Episode 1 of the series. This season’s other writers include Tania Lotia (402), Rae Benjamin (403), Troy Dangerfield (404), Matthew D’Ambrosio (405), Javier Grillo-Marxuach (406), Clare Higgins (407) and Mike Ostrowski (408). Sergio Mimica-Gezzan will direct the first and second episodes; Tricia Brock will direct the third and fourth episodes; Alex Garcia Lopez will direct the fifth and sixth episodes; and Jeremy Webb will direct the seventh and eighth episodes.