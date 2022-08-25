HBO Acquires SXSW Jury Award-Winning Doc ‘Master of Light’

HBO Documentary Films announced on Thursday that it has acquired “Master of Light,” the debut documentary from filmmaker Rosa Ruth Boesten which won the Grand Jury Award at this year’s South By Southwest Festival.



“Master of Light” follows the story of George Anthony Morton, a Black painter who was sentenced to ten years in prison for dealing drugs and spent his time behind bars honing his craft as a classical artist. After returning to the outside world, he heads home to Kansas City to use his art to mend his broken relationship with his mother while trying to break into an artistic world dominated by white painters.

“As a first-time director, I am overwhelmed with excitement to work with such an acclaimed company as HBO Documentary Films,” Boesten said in a statement. “We hope George’s story of perseverance and talent as a classical painter will resonate with all audiences.”

“From the moment I saw a teaser of the film I knew Rosa’s talent and George’s story had to be showcased to a wide audience,” said producer Roger Ross Williams. “To see it come to fruition with HBO is a very proud moment for the whole team.”



Williams produced the film with Ilia Roomans, and Anousha Nzume. Jody Allen, Ruth Johnston, Rocky Collins, Jannat Gargi, and Geoff Martz are executive producers.