HBO Max Acquires Fox Oct. 7 Drama Series ‘One Day in October’

HBO Max has acquired the U.S. rights to “One Day in October,” a scripted retelling of seven real-life stories set in Israel during the events of Oct. 7.

The series, which will release on the two-year anniversary of the 2023 Hamas attacks, tells several distinct stories of families and individuals who found themselves at the center of the events. All of these narratives, which are interwoven throughout the series, are pulled directly from real-life memories and accounts of the day.

“The tragic events on October 7th had a profound impact on all of us,” said Fernando Szew, President and Head of FOX Entertainment Studios. “From the very beginning, we approached this series with the utmost care, sensitivity and urgency to ensure that the stories were told with authenticity and respect and paying homage to the victims and the heroic survivors. Oded and the incredible cast, crew and teams at Sparks Go, ZOA and yes TV have truly created compelling storytelling that we are proud to showcase. We appreciate Moriah Media for joining us on this project and to HBO Max for giving One Day in October a platform in the U.S.”

Fox Entertainment Studios produced “One Day in October” in partnership with Israel’s Yes TV and in association with Moriah Media. The series, created by Oded Davidoff and Daniel Finkelman, presents the events of Oct. 7 in a real-time scripted format. Davidoff also wrote and directed on the series.

“Filmed on location in Israel, One Day in October presents seven emotionally gripping and artistically interwoven narratives of love, courage, sacrifice and survival,” a plot description reads. “From families torn apart to moments of hope emerging in the face of unspeakable tragedy to incredible bravery against the odds, each episode reveals the human cost and resilience born out of chaos. The series portrays the victims’ and survivors’ experiences of that day and is brought to life by a distinguished cast and acclaimed creative team.”

“One Day in October” stars Swell Ariel Or, Noa Kedar, Naomi Levov, Hisham Suliman, Wael Hamdoun, Yuval Semo, Avi Azulay, Naveh Tzur, Yael Abecassis, Moran Rosenblatt, Michael Aloni, Neta Roth, Sean Softi, Lior Ashkenazi and Uri Perelman. Writers include Liron Ben-Shlush, Amir Hasfari, Keren Weissman, Orit Dabush and Yona Rozenkier. Production is led by production led by Finkelman, Chaya Amor, Aviv Ben-Shlush, Lee Ben-Shlush Kuperman and FOX Entertainment Studios’ Fernando Szew, while Jim Berk and Sheldon Rabinowitz with Moriah Media executive produced. New York’s Sparks Go and Israeli production company ZOA additionally co-produced the series.

“For me, film and television have always been more than entertainment, they are a way to bear witness. These are stories of ordinary people facing extraordinary moments,” said Daniel Finkelman, Founder of Sparks Go. “In a time when truth is fragile, the most powerful thing we can do is to appeal to humanity itself. My hope is that these stories will open hearts and spark meaningful conversation”

“One Day in October” debuts on HBO Max on Oct. 7, 2025.