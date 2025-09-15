HBO’s Casey Bloys Says ‘The Pitt’ Emmy Wins Show TV Can ‘Go Back to the Formula,’  ‘White Lotus’ Was a ‘Victim of Its Own Success’

Fresh off of “The Pitt‘s” surprise win for best drama series at Sunday’s Emmys, HBO boss Casey Bloys said the medical drama’s triumph shows TV can “go back to the formula” of longer episode counts and annual returns perfected by series of decades past.

Bloys noted that, as an industry, TV got further away from that consistency “as television became bigger in scope, more cinematic … [with] more detailed visual effects and locations,” admitting that HBO has embraced that shift to make some “pretty incredible, huge shows.” But the love for “The Pitt” at the 77th Emmys, which also saw nods for Noah Wyle for best lead actor and Katherine LaNasa for best supporting actress, proves there’s still value in that formula.

” ‘The Pitt’ shows that you can also go back to the formula that was perfected over decades of doing more than 10 episodes … and setting up a show that can return on an annual basis, which was a really important part of television, being there for viewers and fans tospend time with the characters on a more regular basis,” Bloys told TheWrap. “What ‘The Pitt’ shows is you can do that at a high quality level, and still maintain those properties. I think that’s great for television, and if we get a few more of those shows to go along with our big, giant cinematic blockbusters, that’s great.”

Beyond “The Pitt,” HBO saw some love across its slate, including in comedy acting categories for “Hacks” and the surprise win for “Somebody Somewhere’s” Jeff Hiller, bringing HBO and HBO Max’s Emmy count up to 30, tying with Netflix and coming in ahead of Apple TV+, which collected 22 awards between “Severance” and “The Studio.”

One HBO series that didn’t get too much love this time around was “The White Lotus,” which Bloys said was a “victim of its own success.” Bloys breaks it all down below.

TheWrap: FX dominated drama and comedy last year, and this year HBO split the fortune with Netflix. How does it feel to be back on top, and with so much love for “The Pitt?”

Bloys: It is obviously great to tie for the most awards. It was especially sweet for “The Pitt” to win; [it] was very gratifying, because … they set out to make television in a more traditional way, meaning more episodes and the ability to return on an annual basis, so the fact that they’re doing that, and it’s a first-year show … for a show like that to break through, not only be nominated, but to win was pretty extraordinary.

I say this every year, it is very nice to be nominated — it’s especially nice to win. It is not the reason why we make the shows we do, but it is a really nice validation of all the people who are working on the shows to have their work recognized like that, so that’s really the point.

Jeff Hiller had a surprise win for best supporting actor on “Somebody Somewhere.” The show ended its run with Season 3 and is one of the few niche comedies left on HBO’s slate. Where does making an auteur show like stand in your programming these days?

That’s still very much the tradition of shows we’re working on. I think the conditions have not changed. What was really appealing about that was Bridget [Everett] as a writer-performer in that voice and, continuing that tradition, we’ve got Rachel Sennott’s [“I Love LA”] coming up in the fall. We’ve got Tim Robinson coming up in the fall. I think HBO has traditionally done a really nice job with platforming interesting writer-performers.

We didn’t see as many wins for “The White Lotus,” seems like it lost in most categories because nominees split the votes. Does that change how you might approach nominations in the future?

It was obviously a victim of its own success. Even seeing them again last night, those are hard decisions to make because there were so many great actors and actresses to choose from … I think that had something to do with it. That’s how it goes sometimes. More importantly, Mike [White] is busy work on Season 4, which I’m excited for.

Mike White is in the South of France scouting for “White Lotus” Season 4. When are you expecting we’ll see that return?

I can’t give you a date now, but I know he’s starting to write and think about his ideas.

Hannah Einbinder finally got her win for supporting actress. What was it like to see that win?

First of all, I was thrilled to see Jean [Smart] recognized again. It was really nice, because every year, [I] wasn’t sure if Hannah was going to break through or not. So for her to actually win this year was really, really nice. It was nice compliment to Jean also being recognized again. I know it’s great for the show.

Hannah also let the cat out of the bag that “Hacks” is ending with Season 5. Now that that’s been confirmed, why did the creators feel like it was time to end it and what can you tell us about that final season?

I believe that’s where they’re heading. I believe they’ve had a plan from the beginning for five seasons, but we usually leave that decision up to the creator. They will have to give you their thoughts on that when they confirm.

This was the first awards season in a while where HBO didn’t have a “Game of Thrones” show in contention, and two are on the way for next. When can we expect those shows to arrive?

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” will be in January, and then “House of the Dragon” will probably be just outside this Emmy cycle.

“Watchmen” was a huge Emmy winner for you guys, and Damon’s working on “Lanterns.” Do you have similar awards hopes for that DC show?

You go into every show wanting to make the best show possible, so if awards follow all the better.

What shows from the slate are you feeling good about for next year’s Emmys?

What I feel really good about is that we’ve got the drama frontrunner coming back in January, so that’s really nice that “The Pitt” is coming back in January. I’m hoping that “The Gilded Age” and that powerhouse cast get some Emmy love next year; “Task,” which is airing right now with Tom Pelphrey and Mark Ruffalo; I’m hopeful [we] get some recognition for “”A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.” We’ve got Richard Gadd’s new show that we’re doing with the BBC, “Half Man.” We’ve got “Industry” coming back. We’ve got a pretty phenomenal limited series with Jason Bateman and David Harbour. Of course, “Euphoria” is coming back. Bill Lawrence has a new Steve Carell comedy that we’re excited about, and “The Comeback” is coming back.

I’m hopeful that we’ll have a good year. Never count on anything — you never know which way it breaks with the Emmys, but I feel good about the slate that we’ve got coming.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.