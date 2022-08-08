HBO Orders ‘The Franchise’ Pilot From ‘Veep’ Boss Armando Iannucci, With Sam Mendes to Direct

“Veep” boss Armando Iannucci’s newest comedy – “The Franchise” – has been ordered to pilot at HBO, with Sam Mendes set to direct.

The half-hour comedy is set in the world of superhero movie-making, and Jon Brown is the showrunner.

Here’s the logline: “A hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood’s new dawn or cinema’s last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?”

Mendes executive produces for Neal Street Productions, while Iannucci executive produces for Dundee Productions. Brown is also an EP. Keith Akushie and Marina Hyde are both writers and EPs.

Other executive producers for Neal Street include Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown and Julie Pastor

Brown, Akushie and Iannucci developed the pilot story, while Brown and Akushie wrote the script.