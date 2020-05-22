HBO Donates $1 Million From Emmys Events Budget to COVID-19 Relief

Premium cable network will redirect funds from its annual Emmys party and For Your Consideration events

| May 22, 2020 @ 2:06 PM Last Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 2:37 PM
HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Inside

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

HBO is donating money allotted for its popular annual Emmys after-party and campaign events to Los Angeles’ efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the network said Friday.

In lieu of its annual events, the premium cable network will donate $1 million to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund, which “supports critical needs as they arise in our city – such as childcare and meals for the neediest, relief and counseling for frontline healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, and services for our homeless population.”

“On behalf of Bob Greenblatt and myself, we are proud to make this contribution from HBO instead of using it for our traditional Emmy party and FYC events,” HBO programming boss Casey Bloys said. “I am tremendously proud of all of our shows in Emmy® contention this year, and I am hopeful they will receive the recognition I believe is richly deserved for all of our talented collaborators, in front of and behind the camera. We look forward to being able to get back to the work we love.”

Also Read: Daytime Emmys Rescheduled for June 26 as Virtual Ceremony

The Television Academy put a stop to all in-person “For Your Consideration” events back in March at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles. The awards body has also had to make adjustments to its Emmys calendar due to production shutdowns and delays across the industry.

The ceremony itself currently remains scheduled for Sept. 20, but HBO plans to forgo its annual after-party this year.

